The Mexican Arc League of the Pacific He is nearing the end of his qualifying stage and much is still in dispute in each of the offensive departments.

Órnelas heads to his first batting title

After suffering a decline in his offensive production that led him to lose the lead of the batters, the San Diego prospect Tirso Órnelas he has increased his attack to just one subseries to contend with having his first batting title in his pocket.

In the last ten games that the 21-year-old has been present, he has fired nine hits that allow him to register an offensive average of .281 in that journey.

A little behind in the fight has been the first baseman of the Yaquis Víctor Mendoza, who seems to have not reached the gasoline for the closing of the tournament.

First hitters:

1- Tirso Órnelas (Mayos) .351

2- Victor Mendoza (Yaquis) .340

3- Ramón Ríos (Deer) .329

4- Sebastián Elizalde (Tomateros) .326

An American of great power

Since he started his performance with the Mayos de Navojoa, the first baseman Kyle martin It has become a true machine to produce extra base, especially four-corner hits.

In case some continued with doubts about his enormous power during his last confrontation with the Venados, a ball disappeared that left him fighting for the two-time batting championship.

The North American can sleep with great peace of mind because he knows that he only has to wait about 72 hours to be crowned as the new King of the Home Runs of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico.

First home runners:

1- Kyle Martín (Mays) 17

2- Felix Pérez (Charros) 10

3- Victor Mendoza (Yaquis) 10

4- Fernando Pérez (Sultans) 9

Fight without mercy until the closing of the contest for the RBIs

Just one RBI separates four players when there are barely a subseries to be celebrated on the calendar, which indicates that until the 27th out of the last game we will not be able to know who is boss in this game. 2021-2022 season.

The first baseman of the Tomateros de Culiacán Joey meneses With at least one RBI in seven of the last ten games he has played, he is in the lead but only one behind his closest pursuers.

First hitters:

1- Joey Meneses (Tomateros) 44

2- Jesse Castillo (Algodoneros) 43

3- Kyle Martín (Mays) 43

4- Félix Pérez (Charros) .43

Other individual leaders:

Stolen Bases: Dairon Blanco (Tomateros) 21

Unstoppable: Ramón Ríos (Venados) 83

