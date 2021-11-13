11/13/2021 at 06:46 CET

Marcelino Benito (.)

The American Martin Trainer became the best player in the second round of the Houston Open, of the PGA Tour, which again, as happened in the first round, had to be competition suspended due to lack of light.

The tournament organizers tried to catch up after the delay generated on the first day due to the heavy rain that fell in the early hours of the morning and forced the temporary suspension for almost three hours.

Trainer if he could complete the tour and also He was dominant with his blows throughout the tour, which allowed not only to overcome the cut to compete the weekend but also finished leader with a record of 65 (-5) who gave him a cumulative 130 strokes (-10), one more than his compatriot Kevin Tway (131, -9) after delivering a signed card of 64 (-6).

The provisional leader of the tournament, which takes place at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, He hit a pair of long birdie putts and three shorts in a round without bogey.

That is part of the game that Trainer masters and that allowed him to win the Puerto Rico Open in 2019 as a rookie, and then it was all downhill after that.

Trainer has made just nine cuts in 70 starts on the PGA Tour ever since, and one of them was the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, just for winners, which had no cut.

He had also missed seven in a row since 3M last July.

Later, the 30-year-old Trainer showed up in Houston and made the game seem simpler than it has been for the past two years as the same player acknowledged upon completing the second round of leader.

Trainer stressed that he was in high spirits and convinced that it could be the week he expected and needed for next year.

Trainer trusts that everything remains the same during the weekend and in the end he will have the great compensation of the victory.

Especially since he admitted that there were times when he reflected on his future in the game. His exemption from winning in Puerto Rico runs out after this season. But always had hope, and I knew that while it’s tough to win on the PGA Tour, I had done it before.

It is not necessary to tell that to Tway, who won the Safeway Open to kick off the 2018 season and has only one other top 10 in his next 72 events on the PGA Tour.

Tway had a pair of eagles in his round of 64 (-6), pocketing the ball from just over 18 meters on the par 5 of the third hole and then another 97 meters from the fairway of the par 4 of 13.

He was tied for the lead until he missed a five-foot putt on the 17th hole.

The low round of the day belonged to American Scottie Scheffler, who had a 62 (-8) and was in the group four shots behind the leader.

While among Latin American golfers, Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas (136, -4) secured his place in the competition of the weekend after concluding the tour with a record of 69 (-1).

Something that Chileans Joaquín Nieman and Mito Ferreira have not yet assured, who did not finish the round and find par when they still have five and six holes to complete, respectively.

Although the cut will not be made until tomorrow, Saturday, and that has been projected for (-1), it was practically certain that the four-time Major champion, the American Brooks Koepka, will be lost for the second consecutive week by accumulating 143 hits (+3), the same ones that the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz had, who together with the Mexican Rodolfo Cazaubon (149, +9) were eliminated.