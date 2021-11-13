The American Martin Trainer became the best player in the second round of the Houston Open, of the PGA Tour, which again, as happened in the first round, the competition had to be suspended due to lack of light.

The organizers of the tournament tried to catch up after the delay generated in the first day due to the heavy rain that fell in the early hours of the morning and that forced the temporary suspension almost three hours.

Trainer was able to complete the tour and was also dominant with his blows throughout the tour, which not only allowed him to overcome the cut to compete on the weekend but also finished as leader with a record of 65 (-5) that gave him a cumulative 130 hits (-10), one more than his compatriot Kevin Tway (131, -9) after delivering a signed card of 64 (-6).

The provisional leader of the tournament, which takes place at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, He hit a pair of long and three short birdie putts in a round with no bogey.

That’s part of the game that Trainer dominates that allowed him to win the Puerto Rico Open in 2019 as a rookie, and then it was all downhill after that.

Trainer has made just nine cuts in 70 starts on the PGA Tour since then., and one of them was the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, only for winners, which had no cut.

He had also missed seven in a row since 3M last July.

Later, the 30-year-old Trainer showed up in Houston and made the game look simpler than it has been for the past two years as the same player acknowledged upon completing the second round of leader.

Trainer stressed that he was in high spirits and convinced that it could be the week he expected and needed for next year.

Trainer trusts that everything remains the same during the weekend and in the end have the great compensation of the triumph.

Especially since he admitted that there were times when he reflected on his future in the game. His exemption from winning in Puerto Rico runs out after this season. But he was always hopeful, and he knew that while it’s tough to win on the PGA Tour, he had done it before.

There’s no need to say that to Tway, who won the Safeway Open to kick off the 2018 season and has only one other top-10 in his next 72 events on the PGA Tour.

Tway had a pair of eagles in his round of 64 (-6), pocketing the ball from just over 18 meters on the par 5 of the third hole and then another 97 meters from the fairway of the par 4 of 13.

He was tied for the lead until he missed a five-foot putt on the 17th hole.

The low round of the day belonged to American Scottie Scheffler, who had a 62 (-8) and was in the group four shots behind the leader.

While among Latin American golfers, the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas (136, -4) secured his pass to the weekend’s competition after concluding the round with a record of 69 (-1).

Something that Chileans Joaquín Nieman and Mito Ferreira have not yet assured, who did not finish the round and find par when they still have five and six holes to complete, respectively.

Although the cut will not be made until tomorrow, Saturday, and that has been projected for the (-1), it was practically certain that the four-time Major champion, the American Brooks Koepka, will miss for the second consecutive week by accumulating 143 strokes. (+3), the same as the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, who together with the Mexican Rodolfo Cazaubon (149, +9) were eliminated.