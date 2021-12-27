. Martin von Haselberg

Martin von Haselberg is a performance artist and husband of the iconic actress Bette Midler. They have been in a relationship for almost 40 years. He has a daughter, Sophie von Haselberg.

This is what they need to know:

Von Haselberg and Midler were married in Las Vegas after only a few weeks of dating.

Play

Bette Midler on Getting Vaccinated, Her Vegas Wedding & Johnny Carson AuditionBette talks about getting vaccinated, keeping busy during quarantine, her daughter getting married, being married by an Elvis impersonator in Vegas in 1984, her new children’s book “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck , ”Being on the cover of Rolling Stone 48 years ago, and auditioning to be on Johnny Carson. SUBSCRIBE to get the latest… 2021-02-17T08: 30: 04Z

Midler and von Haselberg had a brief affair before getting married. The couple married just six weeks after meeting, according to People magazine.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Midler revealed that she was the one who proposed the marriage and that the marriage was a “decision of the moment.” She and von Haselberg were married at the Starlight Chapel in Las Vegas and were married by an Elvis impersonator, Midler said.

Clark County, Nevada public records show the couple married on December 16, 1984.

Midler told Kimmel that she and von Haselberg did not buy any photos from their wedding day. However, when the Starlight Chapel closed in 2008, Midler said they unexpectedly received their wedding photos in the mail, People reported.

two. He was part of the performance duo “Kipper Kids

Play

Kipper Kids UHFThe deleted scene of the Kipper Kids singing “The Umbrella Song”, from the movie UHF. Featuring Brian Routh, Martin von Haselberg and Weird Al Yankovic.2010-08-19T17: 36: 09Z

Like his famous wife, von Haselberg loved to make presentations. She met her partner, Brian Routh, while studying at a drama school in London, England, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 1970, von Haselberg and Rough teamed up to create the duo “The Kipper Kids.” On stage, Rough and von Haselberg used the name “Harry Kipper.” The Kipper Kids were known for their “artistic performances that included food, firecrackers and lots of whiskey,” reported the Los Angeles Times.

As Celebrity Net Worth explained, “They toured and took their experimental art show everywhere. The Kipper Kids were associated with early punk in Los Angeles, California, but they worked primarily in Europe. “

Von Haselberg and Rough kept up their act throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. The Kipper Kids had appearances in 1980s movies such as UHF and The Forbidden Zone, IMDB reported.

According to the British website Tate, “they had sporadic performances from the mid-1980s until their last public appearance in 2003.”

3. Von Haselberg has concentrated on creating contemporary art in recent years

In recent years, von Haselberg has shifted his focus to creating contemporary art. According to The Times-Picayune, a newspaper in New Orleans, von Haselberg had his own exhibition at the New Orleans Museum of Art in 2009.

The exhibition was called “Floatulents”. The New Orleans Photo Alliance described the exhibit:

In this exhibition, von Haselberg’s first ever American museum show, his most recent photographic experiments were presented as inflatable works, but instead of being in the air, they were placed on the floor as if they were sculptures. “FLOATULENTS” are balloons like Andy Warhol’s 1964 “Silver Flotations,” but they are more than just designs. von Haselberg describes these new works as “time sequences”, as if they emerged from contortions and facial gestures of his presentations.

Von Haselberg’s works have also been exhibited at the Whitney Museum in New York, the . Museum in Los Angeles, and the Documenta exhibition in Kassel, Germany, according to Saatchi Art.

Four. von Haselberg also worked as a commodity trader

When he was not on stage, von Haselberg worked in the world of finance. He had a career as a commodity trader. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times in 1986, von Haselberg was asked about their different “identities”:

For me it all merged into something unique because I have been doing these things for a long time. I’ve been trading raw materials since before I went to drama school and was a member of the Kipper Kids. If you only worked as a commodities trader you would surely be very frustrated creatively. If I was just a member of the Kipper Kids, and if I did it in the uncompromising way I’ve always done it, I wouldn’t make any money.

At some point after the birth of his daughter Sophie in 1986, von Haselberg stopped working as a commodity trader. Closer Weekly reported that von Haselberg left his job to support Midler in his Hollywood career and to raise Sophie.

5. von Haselberg was born in Argentina, but was raised in Europe

von Haselberg was born in 1948 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. However, it is not known how long he spent in South America.

He told The Los Angeles Times in an interview in 1986 that he was raised primarily in Germany and England. He described himself as the youngest son in a family with three older siblings. von Haselberg said of his childhood:

I left Germany at the age of twelve and went to various boarding schools. I had what is called a classical education. I studied Greek, Latin, and things like that – nothing that I can remember today. He was a very bad student. I never felt like I was a rebel, but my teachers always thought so – they even asked me to change schools twice.

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: IMAGES: Messi and his family enjoy the holidays in Rosario