Marvel: Actress is blocked for posting Hawkeye spoilers

Recently, it has been revealed that a Marvel actress who was blocked from the famous social network Instagram after having shared some spoilers of the new series of Hawkeye.

That’s right, a celebrity was censored on their social networks after sharing their own photos in the Disney + series.

And without a doubt this was the reason why thousands of fans got angry and denounced his profile.

The truth is that it is not news that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going through one of its best years when it comes to premieres.

It may interest you: Scarlett Johansson will soon return to Marvel and Disney

It is that after having put its releases on pause during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the studio returned with films at the level of Black Widow or Eternals and series such as WandaVision and Hawkeye, among many others.

However, one of the actresses who showed off in the production was censored from social networks.

It is about Florence Pugh, the young interpreter who participated in very successful productions such as Midsommar and Little Women.

However, now all those projects are now part of the past, because since he joined Kevin Feige’s company, he was in charge of conquering the fans.

From this year, she has played Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) who was featured in Black Widow.

But that’s not all, as the film’s post-credits scene left a lot to develop on the character.

Since her sister lost her life after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the young Black Widow now seeks revenge.

For that, he wants to hold Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) responsible and in this sense, in the last chapter released by Hawkeye on Disney +, he reappeared on the Marvel screen to fulfill his mission.

This is how after a few hours the episode was released, the actress shared the images of her cameo on Instagram.

Although her participation in the series had already been confirmed, fans did not take anything well that she shared spoilers on her profile and the negative reactions led to her being blocked from the social network.

And then later, he shared a statement on the same social network to explain that he did not have bad intentions when he made this faction, because he did not think that it would actually be something bad to which he feels extremely sorry for what happened.