‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is already in theaters and sweeping the box office of almost everyone. Tom Holland’s third Peter Parker film in the MCU has been described as the end of the story that began in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, the transition from boy to hero for our friend and neighbor. But nevertheless, Both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which continue to collaborate despite the fact that the rights to the character remain in the hands of Sony, maintain that the story of this Peter Parker is not over.. In fact, they are already at work with the next installment.

“Amy and I, Disney and Sony are talking … Yes, we are actively starting to develop where the story will continue, and that is something I say flatly because I do not want fans to go through the separation trauma that occurred after ‘Far From Home’ again. That won’t happen again this time“says Kevin Feige to the New York Times. As both he and Amy Pascal had mentioned, the two studios intend to continue their collaboration and make more Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland. Pascal even mentioned an entire trilogy but those words have It has already been qualified by members of Sony and Marvel, who only limit themselves to pointing out that there will be at least one more film, which they are already developing, and that the twinning between both studios is stronger than ever, so the collaboration could be extended. much more in time. After the fiasco that was the moment in which they announced that Holland’s Spidey would leave the UCM because they had not reached an agreement between Marvel and Sony, which aroused the anger of the fans, they do not plan to make that mistake another Pascal, in fact, claims that he hopes this collaboration “lasts forever.”

The producer of the Spider-Man films also states that it is not worried about the challenge of overcoming what ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ entails and for the franchise: “You can’t think of outdoing yourself in terms of showmanship. Otherwise the movies would get bigger and bigger for no reason, and that doesn’t work. But we always want to try to outperform ourselves in terms of quality and excitement. Kevin and I never want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker. What is a normal child. That he has been orphaned over and over again. That he is a teenager so everything in his life is oversized and everything matters more than anything. Driven by goodness and guilt. That he wants to fight for a cause greater than himself and that the press wants to make him the villain. “And he believes that the end of ‘No Way Home’ is a perfect starting point to show a new Spider-Man story:” At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a huge decision, one you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice, and that gives us a lot to work on for the next movie. “

But what does Tom Holland think?

This all sounds promising to fans of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but the actor has spent his entire press tour of the film emphasizing the feeling he has that perhaps it is time to hand over the suit to a new Man (or Woman). ) Spider. “I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel like we may be ready to say goodbye to Spider-ManHolland told People recently, returning to the idea that he does not want to cling to the character and “be responsible for preventing it from happening to the next young man who comes and who deserves it as much as I do.” The actor also asks that we see a Completely different Spider-Man: “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that is more diverse, perhaps to Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Man in a row, we’ve all been the same. It would be great to see something different. “At the moment neither Marvel nor Sony intend to let him go, would he be able to say no to an extension of the contract? For now it is confirmed that he has an appearance in a movie with more characters, and if already A fourth installment is in development, we assume it will be with him already on board.