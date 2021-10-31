How far away is that time when Marvel Studios and Sony had us in suspense about the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was in the summer of 2019 when they announced that the collaboration agreement between both studios was broken and Spider-Man was once again only at the hands of Sony Pictures. A month before, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ had been released, which was almost the farewell to Tom Holland at the UCM.

The book ‘The History of Marvel Studios: How the Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Made’ offers new details of what was happening behind the scenes. It turns out that the agreement was broken when they were only a little over half of the post-production of ‘Far from home’, so they decided to keep it a secret so that it would not affect the release of the film: “Only a few of us knew – no We told the directors or the actors. We didn’t want it to affect the film’s finalization process or the press tour.. All that mattered to me was finishing the movie to make it the best it could be, “explains Kevin Feige.

Luckily later They would return to the negotiating table and sign a new agreement that extended Peter Parker’s stay at the MCU, whose next appearance will take place on December 17 with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. And as we have seen elsewhere, the agreement seems stronger than ever.

Sony boss took it badly at first

In the Marvel encyclopedia they also collect the first moment in which Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, at that time head of Sony, sat down to talk about a possible collaboration. Pascal came from the poor reception of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro’ and the Sony hack, so the franchise was not going through its best moment. The first time she spoke with Feige she says she cried: “At first I was super resentful. I think I started crying and kicked him out of my office, or threw him a sandwich, I don’t remember what it was. For the fifth movie we weren’t giving anything new. And I have to be honest, we were trying very hard to be different, we even went to places to be different than we should not have been. We were no longer fresh. Luckily, Kevin and I come from the same place in the sense that we love Peter. I’ve worked with Kevin on Spider-Man movies since Sam Raimi. He came to meetings, brought everyone coffee, and never said a word in years. Which makes you love someone because when they open their mouths, you realize that they have been having great ideas and that they are really smart, but they have never had to listen to each other speak. “

How far away is that time when Marvel Studios and Sony had us in suspense about the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was in the summer of 2019 when they announced that the collaboration agreement between both studios was broken and Spider-Man was once again only at the hands of Sony Pictures. A month before, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ had been released, which was almost the farewell to Tom Holland at the UCM.

The book ‘The History of Marvel Studios: How the Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Made’ offers new details of what was happening behind the scenes. It turns out that the agreement was broken when they were only a little over half of the post-production of ‘Far from home’, so they decided to keep it a secret so that it would not affect the release of the film: “Only a few of us knew – no We told the directors or the actors. We didn’t want it to affect the film’s finalization process or the press tour.. All that mattered to me was finishing the movie to make it the best it could be, “explains Kevin Feige.

Luckily later They would return to the negotiating table and sign a new agreement that extended Peter Parker’s stay at the MCU, whose next appearance will take place on December 17 with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. And as we have seen elsewhere, the agreement seems stronger than ever.

Sony boss took it badly at first

In the Marvel encyclopedia they also collect the first moment in which Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, at that time head of Sony, sat down to talk about a possible collaboration. Pascal came from the poor reception of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro’ and the Sony hack, so the franchise was not going through its best moment. The first time she spoke with Feige she says she cried: “At first I was super resentful. I think I started crying and kicked him out of my office, or threw him a sandwich, I don’t remember what it was. For the fifth movie we weren’t giving anything new. And I have to be honest, we were trying very hard to be different, we even went to places to be different than we should not have been. We were no longer fresh. Luckily, Kevin and I come from the same place in the sense that we love Peter. I’ve worked with Kevin on Spider-Man movies since Sam Raimi. He came to meetings, brought everyone coffee, and never said a word in years. Which makes you love someone because when they open their mouths, you realize that they have been having great ideas and that they are really smart, but they have never had to listen to each other speak. “