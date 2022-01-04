Marvel Wastelanders is an interconnected series of dramatized podcasts produced by Marvel New Media and SiriusXM in association with Wave Runner Studios. Each episode of the show is set in a version of the Old Man Logan universe, a future timeline where villains have killed most of the superheroes, managing to divide the world. Since the podcast was launched, it was announced that the series would have four 10-episode parts, which focus on future versions of Star-Lord, Wolverine, Hawkeye and Black Widow. Also, after the four main podcasts, a fifth will arrive where the four characters from the story will come together as a team.

The first episode of the podcast was Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-LordThen came Wolverine’s and later Hawkeye’s. Now, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM today announced that the latest part of this original scripted podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, will premiere on Monday, January 10. This audio series will also feature 10 episodes, which were written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead – 76%), led by Timothy busfield (Thirtysomething), and original music by Daniel brunelle (The two princes).

The series stars Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, who will voice Helen Black. In addition, the program features performances by Eva Amurri Martino, Nate Corddry, Amber gray, Melissa gilbert, Chasten Harmon, Michael Imperioli and Justin Kirk. In this announcement of the fourth podcast, fans were also informed about the fifth title of the series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom. A synopsis is included on the official Marvel page for the podcast, which we leave you below.

Almost thirty years after “The Day the Villains Won”, also known as V-Day, Helen Black arrives at her new apartment at The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in the That used to be Midtown Manhattan SHIELD-owned The Onar has become the very embodiment of the dystopian wealth and inequality that has gripped New York City since V-Day. A host of super-wealthy families, including the media mogul Burge family, occupy the opulent penthouses at DecaDomes, the top ten floors of The Onar.

Helen Black’s apartment is located in the “100 Block”, a much more humble area. When her nosy neighbor, Dr. Brian Mizuno, asks Helen what brought her there, she cryptically alludes to “problems with an ex …”. The same day Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright is on her first day as a residential security analyst for Panopticg Solutions, a private security company hired by SHIELD to monitor the residents of The Onar. Lisa is assigned to guard Helen’s area of ​​in the “100 Block,” and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not who she claims to be at all.

If you’re interested in learning more, the series premiere will be available exclusively on the SXM app and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts for the first week after launch. After this time, the episodes will be on Spotify, Pandora, Stitcher, and Pocket Casts. Don’t miss out on any of these, because apparently the best is yet to come.

