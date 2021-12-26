Given the popularity that “geek” culture has taken on in recent years, it is not a surprise that some of its signs are being picked up in all sorts of settings. Sometimes this happens in wicked ways. That is what happened, for example, to The punisher, one of Marvel’s antiheroes that had been used by police groups and that will now receive a new logo after years of controversy.

According to Yahoo, a new comic book series by The punisher, written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by Jesus Saiz Y Paul Azaceta, it will ditch the classic Frank Castle skull design for one with some modifications like horns and fangs. The change would seem insignificant until put into context and particularly after the turbulent year the United States has passed.

What is the controversy? Well, for a couple of years now, it has become a topic of discussion that military and police groups have used the skull of the Punisher, some of which are opposed to movements that seek to reflect on the role of these institutions and the violence of which they they are responsible. The symbol of the character even appeared in the protests that led to the seizure of the Capitol in Washington last year before the inauguration of the ceremony that gave the presidency to Joe biden.

New logo for the Punisher in his next comic strip

This appropriation that violent groups have made was condemned, since 2019, by one of the co-creators of the character, Gerry conway, who has pointed out the inherent dissonance between being part of the police and the army and wearing the symbol of his character. The same did the actor Jon Bernthal almost a week after that insurrection that left six people dead. He called the people who belong to these groups “lost and scared” and assured that they did not understand the character.

As you know, Frank Castle is a former US military man who kills criminals in a revenge crusade after his family is murdered by organized crime. The character is a criticism of the way in which violence transforms individuals and, especially in the Bernthal series that you can see on Netflix, of how the military dehumanizes its members to turn them into weapons that it considers disposable and interchangeable with each other. .

It is for this reason that it is deeply incoherent for members of similar organizations to wear their logo while advocating for their permanence and validity. In any case, the mere existence of an individual like Castle is the best example that such institutions need to disappear, since they give way to a limited vision of the world in which violence only exists as a response to violence.

The new comic, Punisher, will be published in March 2022 and will consist of 13 issues. On the cover of the first one, the character is seen abandoning the classic design of the skull, although it will be necessary to see if this is done in such a way that it helps to clarify the meaning of the character. The story will follow the antihero now that he has joined La Mano, a group of ninjas in which he will be named The King of Assassins. and which will be “the next step in the dark and tragic evolution of Frank Castle”, as explained by its writer.

