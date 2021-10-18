Here we go again. Due to the restored confidence of the studios in the public that attends the cinemas, the box office has begun to improve. However, with this have come changes to the programming of several long-awaited titles that hope to better accommodate a splendid period in theaters and avoid competition. Unfortunately for Marvel fans, the production company has delayed all of its 2022 and 203 films for several months.

According to information from Deadline, the films have been delayed for just a few months, but in a ripple effect. Everything will begin with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which leaves its date in March to premiere on May 6, 2022, this pushed Thor: Love and Thunder to July 8 and, in turn, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to November 11. The chain continues with The Marvel which will now hit the billboard on February 17, 2023.

The changes have continued until that year, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is delayed to July 28. The only one that maintains its release date is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is still scheduled for May 5, 2023. With the exception of the film by Sam Raimi and Taika Waititi, all the others are films that are still shooting or they are about to start filming. According to the outlet, all these releases are planned to occur exclusively in theaters.

As you can see, all the movies in the mega-franchise were basically moved one spot on the calendar, one slot back. The health emergency has forced the films to rearrange several of their titles. Given that they are very chained, one wonders if this will also have an impact on the series that take place within their continuity. It was recently revealed that there are about 30 titles they have in development.

For now, his upcoming television productions are Hawkeye at the end of November. The show starring Jeremy Renner consists of six episodes which will allow it to continue with its weekly broadcast until early 2021, when it is expected to be ready. Ms. Marvel. However, these changes mean that there will be a good period without new films.

That is, in mid-December, when the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Road Home will be released in theaters, the first week of May for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost six months away. It may be around this time that we see some of the new Disney Plus shows. It is known, for example, that She-hulk and Moon knight They are already in production and even with a month between each one, they could be enough to keep fans attentive until mid-2022.

Either way, we will likely have more news on all of this very soon. On November 12, Disney Plus Day will take place. It is an event in which the original titles of the platform will be advanced and that obviously implies the Marvel superheroes. Until then, we just have to wait with great patience and, hopefully, before the end of the year we will have our first look at Raimi’s film.

