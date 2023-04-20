Marvel fans go crazy for the deleted scene of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is the beginning of the closure of the best of the phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). The Russo brothers showed off an impressive tape that had to be cut in two, to leave fans of Stan Lee’s publishing house dismayed with Thanos’ victory.

The feeling of the film is that it does not give you rest from the very beginning. Thanos appears in a brutal battle in which he kills Loki, beats the Hulk, and neutralizes Thor; that’s the gateway to a whole host of situations that never let you leave the screen.

This movie has too much action and extraordinarily could have contained more. Marvel Studios removed a scene in which Thanos commits genocide on Xandar to obtain the Power Stone.

The idea of ​​showing the destruction of Xandar was discussed by the film’s writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, but they ultimately decided not to include the scene to keep the focus on the Thanos and Avengers story arc.

“A month before the movie came out, I got an email or something from director Joe Russo saying: The 45 minutes of Thanos that we had at the beginning of Infinity War have been cut. There was a whole sequence where he would get the first gem and they had to remove it. They filmed it, but they never wanted to spend the money on the effects, and they didn’t want the movie to be as long as Avengers: Endgame. They didn’t realize it was going to be such a hit,” said screenwriter Jim Starlin.

Avengers: Infinity War follows Thanos on his quest for the six Infinity Stones, which will allow him to wipe out half the life in the universe with a snap of his fingers. Each Infinity Stone is found in a different location, and one of them is found in Xandar.

The removal of the Xandar scene has been the subject of debate among Marvel fans, some of whom argue that the removal of the scene could have lessened the emotional impact of the plot. Others argue that removing the scene allowed the writers to focus on Thanos’ character development and his motivation for carrying out the genocide.

Showing the Nova Copr fighting Thanos’ brutal and violent army would have been outsized. Similarly, the film grossed more than 2 billion worldwide and became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time.