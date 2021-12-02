Marvel prop auctions are already common, from the sale of Captain America’s shield to the accessories used in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% whose proceeds went to charity. To recoup some of the money invested in the productions of various projects, all kinds of products that served as support in famous series and movies are offered online and delivered to the highest bidder. News of a recent auction has emerged from Marvel’s Instagram account, as it announced that some props from the Netflix series, The Punisher – 60%, are now available for purchase.

Two seasons of this series were broadcast on the platform and had Jon Bernthal as the protagonist. According to the Prop Store, Marvel’s online auction store, you can bid on all kinds of things that were seen on the show, from the iconic bulletproof vest with the image of the skull, a grenade launcher and other prop weapons, clothes full of blood. fake, newspapers, Frank Castle’s gun cleaning kit and even his tombstone. Next, we leave you the publication made by Marvel.

Bidding starts TODAY on @ prop_store’s Marvel Television Online Auction for Marvel’s The Punisher! Register now to bid on over 300 original accessories, costumes, and more from seasons 1, 2 and Daredevil: propstore.com/marvel #MarvelTVAuction

The post also mentions that accessories used in the hit Daredevil series – 98% are being auctioned, so if you are a big fan of this show or of The punisher, this is your opportunity to purchase one of these products, you can do it by clicking here. Both series were very popular; Daredevil has three seasons and The punisher with two, but so far there are no plans to bring new episodes of these projects as they are canceled.

Now that Marvel has reclaimed the rights to The punisher, it is not known what the future of the character will be. Jon bernthal He spoke a bit about a potential return to playing the role with Marvel in an interview with ., while promoting his indie film, Small Engine Repair – 60%. The actor had this to say:

You know, we’ll see. I mean, I honestly don’t think about it much. I am very happy, we are all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say, on behalf of the others you are talking to, that we really love this. We work hard at it, we support our families with it, through this, but we never lose touch with how grateful we are to be in the position that we are in, to do this for a living. I like to do this. I like working with people that I really respect, love and admire. This type of project is precisely, is exactly the type of thing that I want to do. So whatever comes, you know, in the future, it will come. But, this is something that is really worth celebrating.

The series of The punisher It was created by Steve Lightfoot for Netflix, and is based on the Marvel comics of the character of the same name. The plot revolves around Frank Castle (Jon bernthal), who uses deadly methods to fight crime as the vigilante “The Punisher.” All episodes of the first season were released on November 17, 2017. A month later, the series was renewed for a second season, which was released on January 18, 2019. On February 18, 2019, Netflix later canceled it. two seasons.

