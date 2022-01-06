Marvel Studios films have been an unrivaled source of box office earnings since their inception in the motion picture industry. After a 2020 no-release release, 2021 saw the company’s big comeback as, thankfully, they garnered extremely positive fan reactions and formidable income from their four films released throughout the year: Black Widow – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Eternals – 58% and Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%.

According to The Wrap, the participation of these Marvel productions at the United States box office in 2021 represented 30%. Figures include earnings from the four aforementioned films along with Venom: Carnage Released – 45% from Sony. Definitely the numbers obtained by the study last year represent a significant improvement compared to other years, for example in 2018, when the MCU films claimed only 18% of the total national box office.

Of the four films released by Marvel Studios last year, it was Spider-Man: No Way Home the one that achieved colossal success. The popularity of this was so great that it is now among the ten highest grossing films of all history in the United States. Its earnings are within a few million dollars of beating other popular films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and The Avengers – 92%.

It is worth mentioning that this triumph for Marvel was achieved despite the difficulties that the film industry has faced from the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues in pre-pandemic years were significantly higher than what is currently being achieved. Either way, the industry is already recovering little by little and it is expected that in 2022 everything will be even better.

Everything indicates that Marvel will be victorious this new year, since in its premiere plans there are films that many are already eager to see, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda. Forever. With all these sequels on the way, it’s hard to think that there is a chance that the studio will fail at this year’s box office, in fact it’s the opposite, we could bet this one will be better in many ways.

Marvel decided to close the year with a flourish by bringing the third part of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, taking home the recognition of having produced the most outstanding film of the whole year. Despite the undisputed glory that the studio took home with No way home And the rest of his projects, some movie fans are still debating his massive success, and they attribute it to the popularity of the character and his fanbase, and not to the quality that the film could have. However, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios said that simply putting a superhero in a movie is not a resource that will ensure its success.

The head of the company assured that the inclusion of a famous superhero within the world of comics does not represent any shortcut, secret code or magic recipe, but that everything is due to more important factors such as the plot and the script. Feige, who has personally supervised numerous projects during his career, expressed that not all films end up being a success, regardless of the superheroes that are included. His words were as follows:

Making a commercial film that can say something and mean something to many different kinds of people around the world is extremely difficult to do and, I think, is often dismissed as easy. Well, you have a superhero in the film, and they think he’s a shortcut to success. It is not. Putting on a costume is not the secret. The secret is to have artists, storytellers, and artisans who can take the audience on a journey. And when critics acknowledge that and audiences acknowledge it, it feels worth talking about the Academy’s recognition. And that, I think, is what we’ll continue to talk about for the next several weeks.

