Nowadays, when we talk about Marvel we cannot help but think immediately about his time in the cinema, whether it is the successes belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and his most recent success Spider-Man: No Road Home, or all the franchises that have managed to stand out outside of Disney as X-Men – 81%. It is true that the movies have given more visibility to superheroes without the need for viewers to be soaked in what happens within the comics.

But, of course, a large part of the fans of these films know each character perfectly and are the ones who have the best criteria to know if an adaptation for the big screen is worthy of the original or not. For several decades, the graphic novel was established as a mode of entertainment that continues to this day, and not as something of the past, since new stories with classic characters and new ones emerge every day.

Although his audience is still quite specific, his impact is truly remarkable; It has become a tradition that every year they have special events where they witness everything new about their favorite characters where, in addition, they have the opportunity to show their artistic skills when recreating costumes. And as readers have always been treated as a priority, Marvel has gone a step further in creating stories.

Like last year, the publishing company has launched a call for fans to help form a new X-Men team through online voting. The 2021 winner was Polaris, in the comics one of Magneto’s daughters, who to this day remains a member of the main team of mutants thanks to the choice of fans. This morning the voting for the new 2022 member officially began through marvel.com/xmenvote, where you can vote until next Thursday at 11:59 pm

The winners of these elections make their debut at the Hellfire Gala, which will launch in June this year. Those who are not selected have the opportunity to be part of an alternate team with new uniforms. Below, you can meet the ten candidates for this year.

His real name is Hisako Ichiki and he has the ability to create a psionic force field around him, giving him superhuman strength.

Dominikos Petrakis has used his seismokinetic power against the X-Men in the past, however, after being killed by the Red Skull and resurrected on Krakoa, he is now a member of SWORD.

His body is as hard as a diamond, he shoots crystalline projectiles, and he has superhuman strength. He was a member of the Gambit Knights squad at Xavier’s school.

Her name is Angelica Jones, a veteran heroine who has even had a close relationship with The Avengers. Its ability is to emit microwaves that allow it to melt, heat or ignite things.

It is the first X-Men to come from Wakanda. Nezhno Abidemi has unlimited invulnerability and strength, as well as remarkable musculature.

Tomi Shishido can turn anyone who meets his gaze to stone, but his true strength, with what he shows off, is his skill with swords.

He has served as an agent for the British Crown. He was a member of Excalibur and O * N * E, which brought many conflicts with other mutants.

Monet St. Croix considers herself the perfect mutant thanks to her wide range of abilities. He is co-CXO at X-Corp alongside Warren Worthington, also known as Angel or Archangel.

Theresa Cassidy, daughter of Banshee, has sonic powers like her father and has become known as a member of X-Factor.

Noriko Ashida is one of the most powerful electrokinetics in Krakoa, she is capable of producing lightning as well as having incredible speed.

