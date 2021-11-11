Although Chris Evans is the quintessential incarnation of Captain America, MCU fans are content with his farewell in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and they’re more than ready to see Anthony Mackie take over after the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. In the aforementioned tape, Rogers gives his shield to Sam so that he inherits his title, but the Disney + series did a great job of showing that it is not that simple, no matter how well the characters have intentions. Captain america 4 will seek to take the next step for the protagonist, and for this the producers will be inspired by one of the greatest works of sports cinema.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Within the context of Marvel, Sam has no powers and is a black man who must carry a national flag, two points that constantly have him in conflict with his own history and morals. At the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the character manages to find a balance that allows him to carry the flag of Captain America without going against his beliefs or his criticism of the racism of his country. It is interesting to know this position because Bucky (Sebastian Stan) did not want to keep the shield of his great friend due to the guilt and weight of his violent acts in the past. However, neither he nor Rogers thought about the social situation that the name Captain America implied for Sam.

For now we do not have much information about Captain america 4, but the trilogy of this hero stood out for taking social issues as the narrative axis, so we can expect something similar for the new installment. In addition, Sam must find his place among the heroes with great abilities that he already knows, and those new elements that join the MCU as we already saw in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%. Of course, Marvel still owes us a whole line about the multiverses and a bunch of other cosmic stuff that feels a long way from this character.

How is Marvel planning to balance things out for Sam in this new reality? The producer Nate moore, in his new position as vice president of production and development, it is very clear. In a talk for the podcast Phase zero (via ComicBook.com) talked about what we can expect for this story:

I believe that [Sam] It’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s okay. Because to me, this new Cap is like Rocky. He will be the least favored in any situation. He is not a super soldier. It is not a hundred years old. It doesn’t have the Avengers.

You may also like: Anthony Mackie Says More Kids Will Identify With Their Captain America Than With Chris Evans

Rocky – 92% is a film written and starring Sylvester Stallone that represents the ultimate example of effort. The protagonist has a clear goal, but he must work twice as hard to reach it and that is why his story remains one of the audience’s favorites. In that sense, Moore refers to the fact that Sam will have to continue fighting with various obstacles, social and his own, to carry out his work as Captain America, without any type of privileges or advantages.

Moore added:

What about this man who announces publicly, and really without support: “I am Captain America”? What happens next? I think he is fascinating because he is a man. He is a man with wings and a shield, but he is a man. So we’re going to put him in the juicer and make him earn it, and we’ll see what happens when they beat him at everything. What makes someone Captain America? I’m going to argue that it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to test that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.

The producer is one of Sam’s most ardent fans, and ever since Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% asked the writers to pay attention to the character because he was more than a companion to the hero.

For now not much more is known about Captain america 4But it is good to know that they are already working on something and that they are doing it from a new perspective. Although this renovation is not appealing to all fans and critics, as noted with the rating of EternalsIt cannot be denied that it was already necessary and that, as always happens, there will come a point of stability that we will get used to. The UCM has achieved something unprecedented and if you want to maintain interest in a genre that is quite exploited and that has already fed up many, it is important to find points to connect with new audiences and new generations. Anthony Mackie He’s very excited to return as the lead for a solo movie, and he’s confident that his Captain America will make a very honest connection with his audience.

Do not leave without reading: Captain America is the true villain of Infinity War, says director of the Marvels