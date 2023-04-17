Marvel proves that Deadpool is much stronger than the Colossal Titan from Shingeki no Kyojin

Marvel has shown with a comic that Deadpool could surpass any titan from the manga – anime Shingeki no Kyojin, also known as Attack on Titan. The test appears to be number 38 of the X-Force series.

According to a report published on the website of screen rantthe anti-hero starred in his last battle in a brilliant pop culture reference to the beloved anime, with Wade Wilson slaying what appears to be the Colossal Titan.

Attack on Titan is a very popular manga series by Hajime Isayama that debuted in 2009, with its anime adaptation premiering in 2013, which follows the protagonist Eren Yeager as he joins the Survey Corps in an effort to protect his titan-enclosed world. , who killed and ate his mother.

Deadpool vs. the Titan in X-Force

In X-Force #38, written by Benjamin Percy with art by Robert Gill and Guru-eFX, Deadpool, Domino, and Omega Red must battle monstrous titan analogues to gain access to the laboratories of the villain Man With The Peacock Tattoo, with Deadpool quickly proving that a standard Titan is no match for him.

Deadpool is the perfect Marvel hero to take down a titan and he proves it by taking down one of the giants with ease. The images speak for themselves.

X-Force #38

X-Force #38 sees Domino, Omega Red, and Deadpool infiltrating XENO’s labs on Genosha to defeat the cloned Genegineer, but first they are forced to go through a trio of massive humanoid giants, who look exactly like the “skinned” Titans. from Attack on Titan.

Deadpool’s irreverent and sickening humor is a perfect match for his battle against the titan, making the often impossibly serious encounters between humans and titans in anime something that much more light-hearted.