No one can say that Thor is not one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he is still in force. Introduced in 2011, Thor – 77% was a successful delivery for Kevin Feige and associates, and although the creatives had Hela in mind from before the third film, it is now discovered that the company did not want to include her in the MCU in Thor: A Dark World – 66% because they believed that he would not sell toys. It is clear that merchandising is a very important part in the success of the MCU.

Thor is the first Marvel Studios superhero to get his fourth solo film and fans couldn’t be more grateful. Thor: Ragnarok – 92% achieved wonders in 2017 and the company is not willing to waste the potential of a new installment, however things were very different during the development of Thor, a dark world, as Hela was planned to be the villain of that installment.

The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new book that collects anecdotes from the saga, includes an interesting statement from the executive producer Craig kyle, who reveals that “initially, they introduced Hela … She was in the first documents of Don Payne’s story [guionista de Thor 2]. ” But the interests of the executives behind the MCU were clear and Odin’s daughter was left out due to the belief that a female character surely wouldn’t sell as many toys as Thor or even Loki.

But time put things in their place and while Thor, a dark world is often considered the worst installment in the MCU, Hela shone with Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok, making that story a key piece for the subsequent development of Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth installment of the franchise ended its filming a long time ago but we will have to wait a while until we see its arrival in theaters.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the final installments that make up Phase 4 of the MCU, so we still have to wait a long time to see its arrival in theaters around the world. It seems that Taika Waititi convinced Marvel Studios with his talent and very soon we will witness something great with the god of thunder. What new adventures are waiting for you? Several of the new and not-so-new characters feature some of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be the most spectacular movie of the beloved superhero. In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale (Gorr), in the cast we will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, a character who for a long time was absent from the MCU but is now back to give a very special twist to the adventure. It opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Right now, Marvel Studios is enjoying success with Eternals – 58%, the film that introduces a team of superheroes never before seen in the MCU. This installment is already the second most successful launch since the pandemic began and the millions keep pouring in. After a 2020 without superhero stories, The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios make up for lost time with countless productions, will they continue to be able to raise hundreds of millions of dollars with the proposals of the future? At least we can be certain that with Thor: Love and Thunder A fun new adventure awaits us, full of action and driving some powerful characters.

