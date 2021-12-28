Marvel makes public some of the concept art of Spider-Man: No Way Home, thereby showing some of the major spoilers of the film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The wait has been long, but finally we have in theaters Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose reception has been such that right now it has become the second best premiere of all time.

Continuing with what happened in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the plot of the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie shows us how Peter Parker’s life has been turned upside down after Mysterio published a video revealing the true identity of Spider-Man and accusing him of being responsible for his death.

Desperate, Peter goes to Doctor Strange to cast a spell that makes people not remember that he is Spider-Man. However, something goes wrong with the spell, causing Spider-Man villains from other universes to enter his own.

Undoubtedly one of the reasons for the great reception that the film has had is the curiosity to know if all the rumors that were circulating about it were true or not, finding a few surprises along the way.

Some of those surprises have been revealed by Marvel sharing part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home concept art. If you are one of those who have not seen the film yet, then we advise you not to continue reading or see the following gallery of images, as there will be SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. You are warned.

Aside from showing the conceptual design of the villains from the previous Spider-Man film sagas, Marvel has officially shown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of Spider-Man incarnated by Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield.

Although it was an open secret that had been discussed for more than a year, the way the Peter parker from the other cinematic universes was the most exciting, leaving all fans happy and wanting to see Maguire and Garfield again in more spider movies.

At the moment who we will continue to see in the cinema is Spider-Man from Tom holland since, after some back and forth about it, finally Marvel and Sony have confirmed that they are working on Spider-Man 4.

Of course, you will have to be patient to see the film in theaters, as the project is just taking shape and it is still not known how the arachnid franchise will continue in the UCM.

Meanwhile, the next film of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe It will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. In terms of series, this Wednesday we will have the end of Hawkeye and early next year we will have Ms. Marvel in action. Do you want to see what’s new at the UCM?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.