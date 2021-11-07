The Hulk is a character who hasn’t had as many opportunities to shine as his other fellow Avengers. The 2008 film was a box office failure and the company did not want to continue the adventures of Dr. Banner. It was until 2012 that the character returned through The Avengers – 92% with a new face and without much to tell. Marvel Studios was not satisfied with many aspects of Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%, especially with the publicity, as it is now revealed that Kevin Feige and company did not accept the way in which Universal marketed the film.

Do not miss: Eternals: Chloé Zhao Says A Marvel-DC Crossover Is Not A Good Idea

Hulk: The Incredible Man places Bruce Banner in a very complicated scenario: he has been traveling the world in search of an antidote that allows him to free himself from his primitive alter ego, but both the warmongers, who yearn to exploit him for their own benefit and a horrible creature known as The Abomination are determined to stop him from reaching his goal. Despite living in the shadows, hunted by the military and haunted by the rage within, Bruce cannot get Betty Ross, the daughter of his enemy, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, out of his mind.

With a budget of US $ 150 million, Hulk: The Incredible Man He was barely able to gross $ 264 million worldwide, a miserable figure that did not place the character well on the Marvel Studios priority list. The company pushed it aside and continued to shape the way for heroes like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. Now, through the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via .), written by Tara bennett and Paul terry, we found out that Marvel Studios was never happy about the way Universal publicized the Hulk movie. Here is the excerpt from the book that explains it:

We invite you to read: Werewolf by Night: Gael García Bernal will be Marvel’s werewolf in new series

With no long-term benefits to their efforts, it became a concern that Universal was, for lack of a better phrase, sidelining the marketing of the film. Pragmatically, they had no incentive to invest in Marvel Studios. [Stephen Broussard, productor de Marvel Studios] I knew The Incredible Hulk was going to come in second [después de Iron Man], so there was a personal pressure to make the film succeed that could lose money from the risky release of two studio tapes.

Edward Norton, actor who starred in Hulk: The Incredible Man, he did not return for any more movies in the MCU as Bruce Banner, in fact he was very disappointed with the result. In 2019 he told The New York Times that although he had fun during the production, things did not turn out as he expected.

What Christopher Nolan had done with Batman was something I identified with: long, dark, and serious. If he saw something like that, it was in the Hulk. It is literally the myth of Prometheus. It had featured a story from two movies: the origin and then the idea of ​​the Hulk as the dreamer, the one who can handle the transformation. And they said ‘that’s what we want’. It turned out that it wasn’t, but I had a lot of fun doing it. I got on really well with Kevin Feige.

Dr. Banner now has the face of Mark Ruffalo, an actor who has earned the affection of the public and a prominent place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although initially the company faltered with that character, now he is a solid part of the Avengers and still has some adventures to live. Very soon we will find out what the studio has in store for him.

You may also be interested in: Marvel delays all its 2022 and 2023 movies