Probably one of the things Marvel fans regret the most, is the sudden loss in continuity of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. The character was set up for a Netflix series with all the right nuances and with such powerful action sequences, the world was in awe. While waiting for his return to come true in Spider-Man: No Way Home, meanwhile, on a different side, new information has arrived that may end up confirming the inevitable: Matt Murdock will return.

David Hayter is a screenwriter -as well as an actor- who has been in contact with Marvel movies on several occasions. In fact, his name is inscribed in the credits of X-Men and X-Men 2 by Bryan Singer, and there is even a script for the solo film by Black Widow with his name, which was discarded and modified to what we finally saw in screens this year.

So well, Hayter showed up a few weeks ago at a comic book convention in London where he certainly spoke to the press. While no one intended to obtain relevant information about the MCU from him, it was surprising when Small Screen asked him what character or story he would like to work for the cinema, that the screenwriter perhaps dismantled one of Kevin Feige’s best kept secrets.

“You know, they’re doing a Daredevil reboot,” he revealed. And Daredevil has always been a very important character to me and I loved the first way they did it. But there are certain things that you know, I would like to adapt from Frank Miller’s look at the character that really meant a lot to me. Um, yeah, I really think that’s the one. “

Although Hayther did not explain much about the project, there are many questions on the table for discussion. Since the Netflix series was canceled, fans have organized petitions, campaigns, and even created websites exclusively dedicated to asking Marvel for their return.

When the character’s license left the Netflix vaults a few months ago and returned to Marvel, many implored Kevin Feige to allow Charlie Cox’s Daredevil a second life within the MCU. While nothing has been confirmed yet, recent leaked photos of Spider-Man: No Way Home seem to indicate that the prayers were answered.

The former X-Men screenwriter talks about a reboot, which could mean a number of things. Since the character has begun to be built from scratch, until even Marvel Studios is already working on a new Daredevil movie or series where Charlie Cox returns to the scarlet suit. There have been few rumors that the series would continue on Disney Plus or Hulu.

All doubts will be cleared, once we see our suspicions confirmed on December 17 with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Source: CinePremiere