Eternals is the next movie from Marvel Studios and fans are looking forward to it. Although 2020 ran out of great superhero titles, the company has made positive profits from its productions in recent months, next on the list is Eternals, a film that will hit the billboard with an elegant delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. On the one hand, we all know that the Avengers make up the most powerful team in the MCU, however, one of the stars of the adventure thinks that the new compendium of heroes is capable of defeating the famous Avengers.

Chloé Zhao was chosen to direct Eternals and Marvel Studios has made the best of his name since he won the Best Director award at the Oscars in 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker dazzled everyone with Nomadland, a film starring Frances McDormand in which she addresses issues such as loneliness , labor exploitation and social inequalities. With Eternals The theme is very different, however, we will continue to observe those dreamy paintings that characterize the director’s work.

One of the stars of Eternals is Lia McHugh, a 15-year-old actress who plays Sprite, the childlike, indomitable-looking Eternal who has some severe criticism against humanity. For McHaugh the situation is clear and he has the firm conviction that the heroes of the new movie are much more powerful than the Avengers; here his statements for DISH Nation:

I mean, I have to stay with my team, of course. Of course the Eternals, right? We have superpowers of unlimited cosmic energy from the gods. I think we can be more powerful than the Avengers. I’d like to see that showdown.

Without a doubt, in the future we will witness an encounter between the Eternals and the Avengers, but we would have to imagine under what circumstances. The characters will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a lot of potential to do great things in the future; only time will show us the plans of Kevin Feige, the mind behind the MCU’s greatest hits.

Eternals hits theaters this November 5 and aims to become one of the highest grossing films of 2021. The last few months have been better for Hollywood cinema, showing that the coronavirus pandemic no longer has as much of an impact at the box office as it does. made in 2020; now people feel more confident to return to theaters and the millions flow much better to the studios. Do youEternals will be able to surpass the numbers achieved by Black Widow – 87% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, its predecessors in the new era of the MCU?

Eternals It features huge Hollywood talents such as Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, who will play very powerful characters long awaited by fans of Marvel Studios. Although the company has been producing superhero stories for more than 13 years, it is obvious that things are not over and it still has many adventures to tell.

After the launch of Eternals, Marvel Studios will give the public Spider-Man: No Road Home, the new Spider-Man movie that absolutely everyone is waiting for. The rumors around the characters that we will see are completely incredible, promises of well-known faces that will make this adventure the highest grossing of Marvel Studios. Will it make it past the billion dollar barrier? We’ll see if it breaks a few records from the pandemic when it hits theaters on December 17. Something spectacular awaits the fans.

