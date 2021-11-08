SQUARE ENIX® has announced that the Marvel’s Avengers patch 2.2 It’s coming November 30, with an all-new four-player raid to take on Klaw, as well as a new PlayStation exclusive hero: Spider-Man.

In addition to the hero and the raid, the update incorporates new improved systems, such as:

ShippingThe Shipping feature offers a new way to get coveted cosmetics, resources, and other items only during gameplay, a highly requested option from the Marvel’s Avengers community. Each shipment costs 500 units (the currency earned in the game) and items can be obtained from a collection of 250 available items, with a small chance of obtaining a premium outfit not available in any other way. But you don’t have to be lucky to pick up the outfit; Players will automatically receive it after claiming 100 shipments.

Power level increase– The maximum achievable power level will be increased from 150 to 175. To get the best equipment, you will have to complete the biggest challenge in the game: Klaw’s new four-player raid: Discordant Sound.

Equipment upgrade– Players will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear to match the higher power level of the consumed item, with minor exceptions.

The November 30 update adds to a game that is already packed with content, brings new features, and continues the story of the Avengers Initiative. Now, Marvel’s Avengers offers multiple campaigns, nine playable heroes (ten on PlayStation platforms), and endless cooperative multiplayer action for up to four players.

About the New Raid: Discordant Sound

Marvel’s Avengers raids are one of the biggest evidence of endgame content. They require advanced strategies and the full cooperation of a team of four players equipped with the highest quality equipment.

Following the events of the War for Wakanda expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the vibranium mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he carries out his plans.

About Spider-Man and the Hero Event Great Power

The legendary Web Launcher will arrive exclusively for PlayStation players with the November 30 update, along with the Spider-Man: Great Power event. Spider-Man’s high-flying stunts are a whole new way to enjoy the game, either solo or with friends, while his unique combat skills and movements will be a great addition to any strike team tackling the missions of Spider-Man. the Avengers Initiative.

Players will experience the story of Spider-Man through unlockable challenges intertwined with the Avengers Initiative. Peter Parker discovers a new and deadly threat, so he must join forces with the Avengers to prevent IMA from seizing the technology with which to make his army of Shinto unstoppable. After insisting on keeping his identity a secret, Parker forges a temporary friendship with Ms. Marvel and the Black Widow, with whom he will face the new dynamics of teamwork. Will he join the ranks of the Avengers full-time or will he continue his fight against IMA on his own?