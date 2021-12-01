SQUARE ENIX® has announced that patch 2.2 of Marvel’s avengers out now, featuring an all-new four-player battle to take on Klaw, as well as a new PlayStation exclusive hero: Spider-Man.

In addition to the hero and the hunt, the update incorporates new improved systems, such as:

ShippingThe Shipping feature offers a new way to get coveted cosmetics, resources, and other items only during gameplay, a highly requested option from the Marvel’s Avengers community. Each shipment costs 500 units (the currency earned in the game) and items can be obtained from a collection of 250 available items, with a small chance of obtaining a premium outfit not available in any other way. But you don’t have to be lucky to pick up the outfit; Players will automatically receive it after claiming 100 shipments.

Power level increase– The maximum achievable power level has been increased from 150 to 175. To get the best team, you will have to complete the biggest challenge in the game: Klaw’s new four-player hunt: Discordant Sound in Elite mode, the higher level of difficulty.

Equipment upgrade– Players can now recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear to match the higher power level of the consumed item, with minor exceptions. There is a blog post detailing the team upgrade system at https://avengers.square-enix-games.com/en-en/news/gear-resources-rework-blog

On November 29, an article Delve into the WAR TABLE by Marvel’s avengers dedicated to Patch 2.2, and we took a broad look at what players can expect from the update.

Today’s update adds to a game that is already packed with content, brings new features, and continues the story of the current Avengers Initiative. Now, Marvel’s Avengers offers multiple campaigns, nine playable heroes (ten on PlayStation platforms), and endless cooperative multiplayer action for up to four players.

About the New Beat: Discordant Sound

Marvel’s Avengers shakes are one of the biggest evidence of endgame content. They require advanced strategies and the full cooperation of a team of four players equipped with the highest quality equipment. The Hunt offers two levels of difficulty: Normal and Elite, which further intensifies the challenge, but also offers the best rewards in the game.

Following the events of the War for Wakanda expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the vibranium mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he carries out his plans.