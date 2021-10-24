Related news

Not even the appearance of Angelina Jolie with her children could overshadow the great moment that the vice president of Marvel starred in the world premiere of Eternals, the last film from the studios that will be released on November 5 and is directed by Chloé Zhao. The words of Argentina Victoria Alonso, who occupies the position of executive president of the audiovisual giant, are spreading like wildfire among Spanish-speaking social networks.

Alonso was being interviewed with the Mexican Salma Hayek when she replied in perfect Spanish that “the only thing I’m going to tell you is that we have two superheroes.” It was then that the actress interrupted her to remind her that the rest of the people were not understanding her because they did not know Spanish, asking her to speak in English, but she, neither short nor lazy, sentenced: “I’m not interested! Let everyone learn!”:

“THEY DON’T SPEAK SPANISH” “I AM NOT INTERESTED IN EVERYONE LEARNING” JAAAAAA LONG LIVE MY LATIN PEOPLE !!! #eternals pic.twitter.com/OHfQcyeFYA – emily blunt’s manager (@twiceblunt) October 19, 2021

Born in La Plata, Victoria Alonso has been working at Marvel Studios since the first Iron Man movie in 2008 and was the executive producer of all the studio’s films since The Avengers. Since September of this year, he has been specifically in charge of as president of physical filming, post-production and visual effects. Come on, it is a fundamental piece of the audiovisual company that has been in the background until now.

And it is that after his forceful and spontaneous defense of Spanish, causing an epic laugh from Salma Hayek, has become a kind of idol for the speakers of our language on both sides of the pond that has served to make her role in the company visible and to have applause and memes like these:

Yes ma’am, let’s all speak, it is also an international language! – nidiry olarte (@NidiryO) October 19, 2021

VICTORIA ALONSO 🤩🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/y6ipbXjJ99 – Orlando sin H. (@Terepantano) October 19, 2021

Falou tudo !!! pic.twitter.com/EPuVT2fiKa – Tete a Theo (@TeteaTheo) October 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/tNMj1ToS4X – Hortinha 🌱 (@raphaelfahorta) October 19, 2021

Same energy pic.twitter.com/3kzzak2L39 – lotus tour (@yourboy_jv) October 20, 2021

Alonso’s words also take on a greater prominence in the United States, where the use of Spanish in states with a high percentage of Latinos such as California becomes the focus of controversy and continues to garner racist reactions. That a Latina woman is succeeding in the heart of the North American cultural industry and speaks publicly in Spanish is commendable.

