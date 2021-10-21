UFC Vegas 41: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin vettori

Paulo Costa announced a few hours ago that he will not be able to weigh 185 pounds for his fight with Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41 this Saturday, proposing to his opponent that he perform at an agreed weight.

“I think the fight will happen,” said the Brazilian before the media microphones. It won’t happen if he (Vettori) doesn’t want to fight me. Maybe we could do it at agreed weight. In ninety kilos. I think doing the fight like this will be more exciting for the fans. It would be a more explosive match because I want to offer the fight. I think that if we both arrive heavy, the knockout can come more easily.

Marvin Vettori to fight Paulo Costa at agreed weight

Now, through his representative, Ali Abdelaziz, Marvin Vettori responds to Paulo Costa (via Brett Okamoto).

Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) ‘s manager Ali Abdelaziz (@ AliAbdelaziz00) tells me, “We’ve never been a team to kill main events. I haven’t talked to Paulo’s team. But Marvin will fight him at heavyweight. He’ ll fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday if that’s who shows up… (CONT) – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 20, 2021

“But first it was 195 pounds. Then it goes to 198. I don’t know what he’s going through and I’m not going to judge him. We’re gonna fight. Marvin wants him to show up.” – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 20, 2021

No word yet from the UFC on what is going to happen with this main event. Marvin said today he is here to fight. Paulo has admitted to being 211 pounds and says he won’t cut to middleweight. Still developing, but Abdelaziz says Marvin is genuine about accepting. – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 20, 2021

