Marvin Vettori ended up in a war of words with retired UFC fighter Paul Felder, who was serving as a commentator during a recent event.

Vettori lashed out at the way Felder referred to a fight between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast, saying it was “the worst to do so in history.” This prompted Felder and Vettori to exchange a few words on social media. Now, as he prepares for his fight on Saturday night, Vettori will have Felder narrating the actions at the foot of the cage. However, he promises that any tension between them will not affect their performance.

“I’m definitely going to forget about it and stay focused when I’m in the cage.”

According to Vettori, his problem with Felder boils down to what he perceived as a prejudiced comment towards Hooker, and some comments against Haqparast, when they met at UFC 266 in September. Vettori claims that he has also had similar issues with Felder’s comments towards his fights in the past, but his fight on Twitter had nothing to do with his personal experiences at the time.

“I just don’t like it. I came out again to say this because I saw it happen to a friend of mine, and not to myself. That said, the truth is that it happened to me several times, and one of the times was in my last fight against Israel Adesanya. “

“Paul Felder tried to be clever in the comments when he responded. I really didn’t like that. And it’s not that I didn’t like it, but that it comes from him. It’s not like what he said really made sense, but he tried to be funny. I spoke about something that was important to me ”.

Vettori is not alone, there have been numerous examples of fighters pointing out commentators for their biases over the years.

Whether it’s Felder or anyone else behind the mic, Marvin Vettori can’t help but feel like UFC commentators can influence the public with their comments in some way during certain fights.

“Sometimes I feel like the commentators, they try to influence the public and anyone who watches the fight because sometimes they have that power, and it’s wrong. We put our heart and our soul there. Even him, being a fighter and even him talking to fighters before they fight, should know better. Sometimes I don’t know what happens, but I feel like him in particular, he’s a puppet ”.

“I’ll see him and talk to him. I like to talk face to face. At the end of the day, we are in a civilized society, somewhat civilized. Saying that, it’s not like I’m going to be upset or anything like that. I just couldn’t keep my mouth shut when I saw what happened to a friend. “

As part of the regular schedule for the week leading up to the fight, Marvin Vettori will meet with the commentary team before Saturday night. He will chat with them about their training camp and preparing for their fight against Costa. Vettori will answer Felder’s questions and definitely plans to address his issues with the comment.

Vettori doesn’t want his actions to be construed as confrontational. Their intention is to resolve their differences in person, rather than a war of words on social media.