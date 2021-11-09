In September Kate – 30% came to Netflix, an action film starring the actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead and in which she plays a murderer who has been poisoned before her last mission; he now has only 24 hours to uncover the culprit and exact revenge. Before giving life to this character, the actress was already recognized worldwide, because within her long acting career, she has participated in other very popular films, such as Final destination 3, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, Death Proof – 67%, 10 Cloverfield Avenue – 90% and Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82%. Traveling a bit back in time, to the year 2005 to be more precise, we saw Winstead in one of her early roles for the big screen, which would undoubtedly help boost her artistic career.

The actress played Royal Pain, the main villain of the Disney movie, Super School Of Heroes – 73%, whose plot tells the story of Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano), son of a famous superhero marriage, who enters Sky High, a school for young people with superpowers. Despite not having a “gift” yet, Will attends this school, and meets other boys with powers, including the technopath Gwen Grayson, formerly known as Susan “Sue” Tenny, and later as the villain Royal Pain. . 16 years after the premiere of said film, in an interview for Collider Extras, Winstead talks once more about this Disney superhero classic and shares his impromptu take on what could be a sequel to the film.

In the interview, four questions were asked of the actress about the possible future of Royal Pain. The first was: do you think your character learned his lesson at the end of the movie, or do you think he would still be a villain? Winstead He replied that surely Royal Pain did not have any kind of moral reflection, did not learn from his evil deeds and most likely will continue to operate as a villain.

As a second question, the Collider Extras host asked the actress to think of three characters from her past movies who would be suitable to form a villain team with Royal Pain. The artist replied that definitely a good team for the villain would be made up of Harley Quinn from Birds of prey, Zoë Bell from Death Proof and Juliette Christensen from Final destination 3.

Continuing with the interview, he was asked that if he had to choose a character from his previous films as well, to be the new arch-enemy of the villain, who would he choose? In response, he first mentioned Gideon from Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams, but he quickly changed his mind as he remembered that Gideon is also a villain, so he chose Scott Pilgrim as his new enemy.

Finally, the interviewer was curious to know what kind of weapon Royal Pain would use in the future, if the famous Peacemaker would continue to turn his victims into babies, or change his mind and transform them into something else. Mary elizabeth He replied that this time it would be the opposite, the peacemaker would turn people into old people, instead of newborns.

Although Super School of Heroes It came out almost 17 years ago, new generations have had the opportunity to see it and it is still very popular, since its plot is one that does not age. The film was directed by Mike Mitchell and written by Paul Hernandez, Robert Schooley, and Mark McCorkle. Starring Michael Angarano, Danielle Panabaker, Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston and with the antagonistic participation of Mary Elizabeth Winstead. If you haven’t seen it yet, we recommend doing so, as this action-adventure-packed Disney film will undoubtedly make you have a good time with your family.

