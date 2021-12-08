

The vetoes on bills HB 23 and HB 16 were pushed by Hogan in May.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

MIAMI – The Maryland Legislature voted Tuesday to override the vetoes of the governor, Republican Larry Hogan, on two bills that ended the private detention of the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE) in the state as this agency has access to information on immigrant drivers.

Hogan’s vetoes on these bills were overturned during a special session with broad support from both houses, in which Democrats have a majority.

Bill HB 23 would prevent federal agents from being able, without a court order, inspect photos or other personal information and facial recognition records to enforce immigration laws.

And HB 16 would require counties with contracts signed with ICE to incarcerate detained migrants to end these agreements by October 1 of next year.

The governor last May vetoed these two measures and then he was against laws that prohibit state agencies from helping federal agencies in the application of immigration laws, of exclusive competence of the federal authorities.

Hogan refused to make Maryland a sanctuary state and assured that local authorities should “fully cooperate” in this matter.

The Casa Maryland group welcomed these votes which, in its opinion, show that the state is “on the side of its immigrant families.”

“The victory in the House of Representatives helps end the terror that immigrants face at the hands of ICE by ending private ICE arrests and cutting off ICE access to immigrant driver data,” said Gustavo Torres, executive director of Casa Maryland.

Torres indicated that in this way the governor’s “anti-immigrant policies” were rejected. and it became clear that immigrants are an essential part of the state.

Claudia Ramos, who was the victim of a traffic accident after which the police officer who arrived at the accident site handed her over to ICE, was “relieved” of the Legislature’s decision and of being able to live in Maryland “without fear ICE or being detained for the mere fact of being immigrants ”.

You may also like:

• Less harsh ICE rules against immigrants face challenge in court after Republican lawsuit

• ICE starts with new rules for the detention of undocumented persons

• There are 1.2 million undocumented immigrants with a deportation order, although ICE has certain priorities