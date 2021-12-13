

Howard County, Maryland, police reported that the subject’s two sons were taken to the second crime scene.

Photo: Mark Wilson / .

Howard County, Maryland police identified a man who murdered his ex-wife and then committed suicide after announcing it in a Facebook Live video earlier moments.. In addition, an hour earlier he had allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, authorities reported.

The subject identified as Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, whose identity has not yet been revealed in a house south of Baltimore. He later moved to Columbia and killed his 42-year-old ex-wife Wendy Natalie Black.

Through video posted to Facebook Live, Black took a photo outside an apartment building in Columbia’s Kings Contrivance neighborhood, saying he was upset about custody issues with his later victims, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“I just shot my ex girlfriend in the headRevealed Black. “It made me feel like a dream. I never thought I’d be that guy. I can’t go to jail, so the person who really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So she is next. And then I too will do the same ”.

In the following images, Black is seen opening the door. “Oh, there is my ex-wife right now,” said the subject before the video was cut.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District station received a call around 1:30 p.m. reporting a residential alarm at the location where the first crime occurred.

Upon entering the house, Agents found Black’s 41-year-old ex-girlfriend shot and killed. So far it remains unidentified.

For their part, Howard County police officers were dispatched around 2:08 pm notified of the shooting. Upon arrival six minutes later, they found Wendy and Rajaee Black dead.

Meanwhile, the police indicated that the children did not witness the shooting and were taken to safety. The agency added that the children’s names, ages and sex were not released by police for privacy reasons.

According to court records, Black has been embroiled in a lengthy custody battle for his children that began in July 2018. In the process, there have been presentations almost every month for the past three years, with the most recent being last Tuesday.

