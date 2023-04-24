Masami Kurumada talks about the new Saint Seiya movie

The franchise of Saint Seiyaor The Knights of the Zodiac, as we know it in Latin America and Spain, is one of the most beloved sagas by those generations who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

But the truth is also that this story has managed to remain present throughout the 21st century, thanks to a series of OVAS, spin-offs, tributes, repetitions on streaming platforms and some attempts to successfully launch this franchise in the United States. Joined.

This is how not long ago we witnessed the premiere of the Netflix series of The Knights of the Zodiac, where a reinterpretation of the original story was presented, with some radical changes for Anglo-Saxon audiences.

In the case of Latin America, the premiere had an extra layer of controversy, by recruiting a Star Talent as the leading voice of Seiya, thereby generating one of the worst dubbing in recent animation history.

So that after more than three decades of life, the firm feeling remained that the best moment of the saga was its original broadcast. Not even the CGI-animated movie was up to the task.

But that did not stop Toei, which has just released another Saint Seiya film, but now in Live-Action format and with a highly controversial design for the armor.

So the community was eagerly awaiting the opinion of the original creator of this universe. And that moment has arrived.

Masami Kurumada the creator of Saint Seiya talks about the new movie of The Knights of the Zodiac

Masami Kurumada’s name may not have as much cult status as Akira Toriyama’s, but he does have a strong fan base that follows the mangaka’s every statement.

in recent days Comic book broadcast an interview with the author, where he finally spoke to give his opinion on the new tape:

Image: Toei | Saint Seiya premieres Live-Action animated film amid a series of controversy over character design. Masami Kurumada thinks about her.

“The young men and women who grew up watching Seiya across the ocean have made such an exciting movie. I think everyone who sees it will feel the passion behind it just as I did.”

The live-action film of The Knights of the Zodiac will hit theaters in much of Latin America on April 27. It is directed by Tomasz Baginski, written by Kiel Murray, Josh Campbell, and Matt Stuecken.

The cast of actors is led by Mackenyu as Seiya, Madison Iseman as Athena, Sean Bean as Alman Kiddo, Famke Janssen as Guraad and Diego Tinoco as Ikki from Phoenix.