12/11/2021 at 08:00 CET

Javier Mascherano he had decided that from the moment he hung up his boots his path would cross that of the national team. But that fate came ahead of schedule. Masche It is a symbol of the Albiceleste. With 147 games, he is the second player with the most appearances in matches for the blue and white. It only exceeds it in the ranking of presences Lionel messi with 159.

The former Barca footballer prepared for his arrival. He trained as a coach and after his retirement from active football in November 2020, pushed by the inactivity caused by the pandemic, the president of AFA, Claudio Tapia, called him to join the development area of ​​the Argentine team. And this week he was announced as a coach of the U-20 National Team and in what will be his first experience as a DT. Curiously, as a coach, the same thing will happen to him as as a player: he will make his debut in the national team rather than in a club.

The ‘Jefecito’ debuted with the shirt of the national team in a match against Uruguay in 2003 under the orders of Marcelo Bielsa, in the friendly that opened the Estadio Único de La Plata. Three weeks later it had its premiere with River Plate.

“You have to come to the national team with 100 percent of your will. In the spirit of giving yourself to the fullest. You can not come to half water. You have to be willing to live unpleasant moments and accept criticism. If not, you stay at home and play at your club. Be willing to take those risks and continue fighting to win titles & rdquor ;, he has always stated Mascherano showing their sense of belonging and their dedication.

impressive track record

During his 17-year professional career, he played 147 games in four World Cups, five America’s Cups, four Playoffs and a long list of friendlies. And surpassed Javier Zanetti.

With the blue and white, Mascherano he won two Olympic gold medals (Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008), was a benchmark and captain, and scored three goals.

Today, at age 37, he will have the chance to lead the U-20 team and train the generation of footballers who will be heir to the generation of Messi. Marked for his experience under the orders of Pep Guardiola, Alexander Sabella, Jose Pekerman Y Marcelo bielsaHe will seek to give a personal stamp to his team related to the possession of the ball, the offensive role but, above all, with the values ​​and identity that marked him in his professional career as a player.