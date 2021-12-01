11/30/2021 at 19:01 CET

Roger Pros

Javier Mascherano will be the new U21 and U23 coach of the Argentine national team. The one who was a FC Barcelona player from the 2010-11 season to the 2017-18 season will replace Fernando Batista placeholder image in his position as coach of the lower categories of Argentina, after the latter has been called by José Pekerman to accompany him in the senior team of Venezuela.

“El Jefecito”, who has held the title of coach since the end of 2019, He was already part of the AFA structure as head of the Department of Methodology and Development, so he knows perfectly the way in which it was worked before his arrival. This will be his first experience as a team coach and it will have to continue with the good dynamics of its predecessor, the “Bocce” Cambric, which trained great footballers who today feed the national team Scaloni, What Christian romero, Nicolas Gonzalez or Julian Alvarez.

Your first challenges as a coach will be Indonesia U-20 World Cup to be held next 2023 (although it had to be held in 2022 but was postponed due to the pandemic), as well as the South American U20 of Colombia also from 2023 and that will qualify for the World Cup in the category. In addition, Mascherano He would also be the coach of the Argentine Olympic team in the face of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

To accompany Javier Mascherano, the Argentine will have an old acquaintance of FC Barcelona for the position of second coach: Oscar Hernandez. Hernandez He was a coach in the lower categories of the Catalan team from September 2006 to June 2017. In addition, he will also incorporate Pablo Blanco as a physical trainer, Argentine as “El Jefecito” who served in Estudiantes, the Argentine and Independiente team previously.