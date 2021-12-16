12/16/2021

On at 16:51 CET

Mercedes has decided not to proceed with its appeal to the FIA ​​for the end of the World Championship in Abu Dhabi and has accepted the Federation’s commitment in its desire to clarify what happened and establish defined criteria for the future, in consensus with the teams. It might appear that both parties have made peace. But nothing further. From the outset, the team will only send its engineering director, James allison, to the Gala that takes place tonight in Paris and will crown Max Verstappen as the new drivers’ world champion and will reward Mercedes for its eighth team title.

But also, the boss of the team Toto Wolff maintains his most critical speech. After his wife and former pilot Sussie Wolff surprised Hamilton speaking of “theft” in a controversial letter that he published this morning on his social networks, the Austrian manager has used the same term -THEFT- in the press conference via online that has given after the resignation of Mercedes to continue fighting for the World Cup was made public.

“Neither Hamilton nor we wanted to win a World Cup in court. It was not just a bad decision. It was a free reading of the rules and he left Lewis as easy prey. I’m not interested in having a conversation with Michael Masi. The decisions he made in the last four minutes of the race robbed Hamilton of a well-deserved World Cup. Lewis drove error-free the last four races and had a solid lead at Abu Dhabi. He won the start, he did not give up the lead throughout the race. Being robbed in the last lap is unacceptable & rdquor ;, he insisted Toto.

He has also been convinced that if he could hold an ordinary trial and not before the FIA ​​Court of Appeals, his chances of winning would increase exponentially: “We believe we had solid motives and if you look at it from a legal point of view, if it had been tried in a normal court, it was almost guaranteed that we would have won. The problem with the International Court of Appeals is the way it is structured. The FIA ​​does not realize its own mistakes and there is a difference between doing the right thing and getting justice. So there is a lesson to be learned: how can we ensure that the right decisions are made in the future in situations like this? ” Wolff, who added that “we hope that the conclusion of the commission will not be only words, but really good actions. We cannot continue in a sport that is supposed to be a sport that is followed for entertainment and not the other way around.”

“We are blackmailed with ad hoc decisions in the technical and sports fields, so there have to be clear measures for the beginning of the season so that any driver, team and fans understand what is happening and what is not happening,” concluded the boss. of Mercedes, which has even left in the air the continuity of Hamilton: “We have values ​​and most of them were kicked on Sunday. So I hope Lewis continues to race, because he is the best driver in history. He deserved the World Cup, he was going to win the race. As a competitor, he is at the best level of his career. But he will never get over the pain and anguish they caused him on Sunday. Because he is a man of values. “