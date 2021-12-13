

The mask ordinance will focus on public and indoor spaces.

As a consequence of the increase in COVID-19 cases, the state of California mandated a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces that will go into effect from Wednesday.

This statewide order to mandate masks will have a duration of one month for now, as it will expire on January 15, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The ordinance will affect about half of California’s population, including San Diego and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire, the Central Valley, and rural Northern California.

This is because Los Angeles County, Ventura, and most of the San Francisco Bay have their own indoor mask mandates that were implemented in the summer and do not currently have an end date.

The mandate comes after COVID-19 case rates have been increasing by 50% in the last two and a half weeks, which is why health officials suspect that the beginning of a winter jump could be experienced in cases of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified California as a state with a high level of transmission of COVID-19, located at the worst level of the four-level scale managed by the federal agency.

As has happened in California, New York enacted its own statewide requirement for masks in indoor public spaces, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Omicron variant, which has arrived in the United States from Southern Africa, has caused an increase in orders for masks, and although no deaths have been reported in the country, it was registered in Great Britain.

In addition, many states nationwide are struggling with the rise in COVID-19 cases, the predominant variant of which continues to be Delta.

“We see other states in the United States struggling with overwhelmed hospitals and large numbers of cases. “Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of health and human services, reported at a news conference.

Ghaly added that he is concerned that hospital capacity may be pressured and challenged, especially in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, through the Central Valley and in the eastern Sierra and rural north.

Some of the hospitals around California have been busier than usual this time of year, when healthcare workers are still battling the pandemic.

Ghaly said that masks continue to make a difference, as the coronavirus is airborne and can spread silently in infected and asymptomatic people.

“Even a 10% increase in indoor masking can significantly reduce the transmission of cases.Ghaly pointed out.

