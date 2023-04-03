Mass extinction chances from asteroid vastly increased, says NASA chief scientist

There has always been speculation about the collision of an asteroid with the Earth, which causes a mass extinction of life as happened millions of years ago with the dinosaurs. Now there is news about it: according to a NASA chief scientist, the chances of a gigantic impact are much higher.

James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, issued the warning during the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference. It is based on new studies to make 3D maps, which update the old figures, leaving them well below the real ones.

James Garvin Chief Scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

That is, if an asteroid falls on our planet, the impact will be greater than that analyzed based on the old results. So the chances of massive destruction will be higher.

The assertion seems emphatic, but it is always necessary to clarify: this type of space rocks would hit our planet every 600,000 to 7 million years. So, for now, we can rest easy.

You can read James Garvin’s report in this link.

Studies on craters in Latin America and other parts of the world by NASA

Garvin came to this assertion after analyzing old impact zones, two of them located in what is now Latin America. They are Pantasma, in Nicaragua, and Iturralde, in Bolivia.

To analyze this, 3D maps were made of these craters, which also include Bosumtwi in Ghana and Zhamanshin in Kazakhstan.

“We have focused attention on four complex impact craters spanning the last million years of Earth’s history, primarily within tropical regions, with different target rock characteristics,” Garvin said.

Pantasma Crater (Nicaragua) New 3D Map

The impact generated by the Nicaraguan Pantasma, for example, was equivalent to 727 thousand megatons, “enough to blow up part of the Earth’s atmosphere and distribute its impact globally.” At the time, the Central American crater was estimated at 14 kilometers, but thanks to the 3D map it is established at 33 kilometers.

In the case of Iturralde, in Bolivia, researchers in the past measured it at 9.6 kilometers: the new data gives it a size of 28.9 kilometers.

At the moment, vigilance and prevention are key. Hence, exercises like DART, to deflect asteroids, are essential for NASA.