RAFAEL CATAL

former Minister of Justice and Senior Advisor at Kreab

Updated Friday, October 29, 2021 – 01:33

One of the basic elements of the practice of law is the freedom of defense, which implies that the lawyer is free to assume a matter or not without having to justify his decision, but if he accepts it, it is his deontological obligation to act with professional loyalty. Unfortunately, in the field of mass lawsuits, bad practices that violate the Code of Ethics in what affects the relationship of the lawyer with the client continue to occur. It is necessary to publicly denounce this serious discredit to the profession and the determined action of the General Council of Spanish Lawyers (CGAE) and professional associations to stop abuses.

Avoiding conflicts of interest is an essential element of professional loyalty. The CGAE, aware of the need to be inflexible on this point, establishes in the Code of Ethics the obligation of the lawyer to abstain or cease his intervention whenever there are circumstances that affect his full freedom and independence in the defense. Failure to do so would be considered a serious infraction under the General Statute of the Spanish Lawyer (EGAE). We are not only talking about the clash of the client’s interests with those of other consumers of his services, but also with those of the lawyer himself.

Offering the client legal advice on what may be the most effective way to solve their problems is one of the transcendental elements in the beginning of the lawyer / client relationship. Reporting on the possibilities that alternative forms of conflict resolution present for the specific case (mediation, arbitration …) is one of the first and transcendent responsibilities that the lawyer assumes at the beginning of the professional relationship with his client.

Among the multiple advertising practices carried out at times by some lawyers, firms and platforms that operate in mass lawsuits, we frequently appreciate the offers of “free” legal services. The Code of Ethics considers the appearance of gratuitousness to be contrary to professional loyalty when it is not and can create confusion for consumers.

And this is the reality in mass lawsuits, in the aforementioned advertisements there is nothing more than a mirage that takes advantage of the ignorance of the lay person in Law. The legal services are intended to charge the defendant through the conviction of procedural costs and what is hidden is that this money is the property of the client, not the lawyer or any entity. Sometimes, by the way, the costs exceed the amount of the conflict and the minute included in the appraisal reaches unjustified figures for cases with very repetitive factual facts and legal bases.

The strategy described makes it necessary to prosecute the conflict, overloading the administration of Justice, since otherwise it is not possible for the lawyer to obtain his earnings. This results in another practice prohibited by the EGAE and the Code of Ethics and, unfortunately, common in this area: incitement to litigation, not considering the litigation as an option, but as a requirement of the lawyer in his relationship with the client. Alternative dispute resolutions, such as an amicable settlement with the defendant entity, are prevented. Sometimes the clients themselves acknowledge to the entity that contacts them to negotiate and not reach a trial that their lawyer has prohibited them from reaching an agreement.

Is it possible in these circumstances to say that it acts with full independence and freedom of judgment for the best defense of the client? No, a single line of action is imposed, litigation, which may be contrary to the interest of the client but which benefits the lawyer or the entities enormously.

The bubble of mass lawsuits, specifically in the financial sphere, will be affected by the new jurisprudence that differentiates the declaratory action of nullity, which is imprescriptible, from the action of restitution of amounts, which prescribes within a period of 5 years since the 2015 reform. The promise of results, with phrases like “Call us and we will be able to cancel your contract” or with dubious success rates, are another practice prohibited by the EGAE and incompatible with the calm analysis necessary for the client to know the possibilities of your case.

We are facing a business model that incurs in numerous illegal practices, which by its very nature implies a conflict of interest and which violates the deontology of the profession and even against the General Advertising Law. It is necessary to react and ensure the prestige of the lawyer, an economic agent, yes, but also and above all a collaborator of justice and guarantor of the rights of citizens.

