

Agents indicated that one of those affected by the bullets was a minor under 16 years of age.

A mass shooting was reported this Sunday afternoon in East Baltimore, incident that left at least seven people shot, who are recovering.

Local police reported that officers received a call around 3:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Montford Avenue near East Preston Street, Baltimore, where they found four men ages 23, 24 and two 28 with multiple wounds from bullet.

Police added that a 16-year-old teenager was also shot, suffering multiple gunshot wounds; meanwhile, five of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

6 people shot in Broadway East community Sunday afternoon. One of the injured – a 16 yr old boy.

This is the 3rd mass shooting in this same East Baltimore community since mid September.

Moments later, two men, ages 30 and 38, entered a hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. Both people were shot on North Montford Avenue when they were shot, police said.

“It is unfortunate, it is cowardly. We had a mass shooting in East Baltimore where someone decided to open fire on a group of people. And we all know that this is unacceptable. In that case, the police were a couple of blocks away, so they were in the neighborhood, right in the neighborhood, like always, and they’ll make sure they stay there, ”said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

It is the third mass shooting in that community east of Baltimore since mid-September in which 19 people have died, including eight youths.

The authorities provided several numbers for key information in the case. In case of calling the policea should be dialed at 410-396-2433, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCK-UP.

