

These salary increases are an attempt to prevent the shortage of snowplow drivers that existed last year in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts state cities are offering snowplow drivers up to $ 310 an hour, since the authorities of the entity are concerned that the shortage of drivers nationwide could cause delays in the opening of schools and road closures during the winter.

Snowplow drivers licensed to operate commercial vehicles, such as construction loaders, will make the most of the storm season.

Contractors and construction companies that have already supplied snow plow drivers and equipment to cities in the past are competing for workers now that there is a shortage of truck drivers.

Watertown, a suburb 20 minutes from Boston, offers hourly wages that range from $ 86 to $ 310., depending on the type of equipment used. Also, the city’s hourly wage for a job, which they call a “snow melter,” pays $ 5,500, but the machine required to do this job can cost up to $ 3 million.

Lowell offers $ 85 per hour for drivers of snowplows and up to $ 155 per hour for drivers of wheel loaders with a 12-foot plow.

In central Massachusetts, the City of Worcester Snow Plow Job offers extended season rates, which pay an additional $ 10 per hour for drivers who plow before December 1 or after April 1, so they can get to receive up to $ 190 an hour.

These wage increases are an attempt to prevent the snowplow driver shortage that did exist last year in Massachusetts, which led to the closure of major highways across the state. While many classes were taken virtually last winter, a shortage this year could lead to school delays, Business Insider reported.

