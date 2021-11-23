

He bought a “drawing” for $ 30 and it ended up being a work of art by Albrecht Dürer.

Photo: Leon Neal / .

A Massachusetts man bought a drawing four years ago in a $ 30 U.S. home sale, but found it could be worth up to $ 50 million.

The American, who wanted to remain anonymous, began to suspect that the drawing is older than it seems and turned to various experts, although initially all of them denied the consultation.

However, in 2019 collector Clifford Schorer was in Boston when he happened to learn of the drawing and he contacted the owner, who kept the drawing unframed in his dining room.

When reviewing the image, he thought that “it was the biggest forgery he had ever seen in his life, or a genuine masterpiece”, so he decided to investigate the origin of the image and went to the Agnews gallery in London to present it.

After a preliminary study, the Agnews Gallery said that It is an original drawing by the German Renaissance painter Albrecht Dürer and may have been painted in 1503.

Work by Albrecht Dürer during an exhibition in New York. (Photo: John Moore / .)

Later, the work was declared genuine by Christof Metzger, principal curator of the Albertina Museum in Vienna, together with Giulia Bartrum, former curator of the British Museum, both leading authorities on the work of Albrecht Dürer.

Now, Dürer’s totally unknown drawing was featured at the Agnews Gallery in London and could be priced at around $ 50 million.

Said drawing represents a woman with a baby and has a two-letter signature “AD” at the bottom, or as specialists would say, the Virgin and a Child with a flower on a grassy bank.

Its price can be around $ 50 million. (Photo: Leon Neal / .)

How did the work of art get into the hands of the American?

It was later discovered that the Madonna and Child with a flower on a grassy bank had been in the collection of architect Jean-Paul Carlhian, who lived in Concord, just outside of Boston. He died in 2012 and his widow Elizabeth died three years later. At a 2016 home sale, the drawing was sold for a price of $ 30.

Jean-Paul’s ancestors had run the successful Maison Carlhian antique furniture and decorative art gallery in Paris; he was a cultured man with a huge personal library.

As an architect, he worked on several museum buildings, including two for the Smithsonian Institution. With such a background, it seems incredible that Jean-Paul did not realize the work he owned.

What is the origin of the work?

Although its history remains uncertain, Dürer’s work may have been among the pieces acquired by Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II in 1588.

The drawing probably ended up in France in the 19th century, in the collection of Count Hubert de Pourtalès, who is known to have sold another four works by Dürer to the Maison Carlhian in 1919.

That and other works by Dürer are on display at the Agnews Gallery in London. (Photo: Hannelore Foerster / .)

What will happen to the current owner?

Apparently he is a person who does not want the reflectors; Schorer arranged for him to receive proper legal advice, and the buyer of the “$ 30 drawing” has already received an advance of $ 100,000 and will receive an additional undisclosed amount when the sale to the London gallery concludes.

The current monetary record is held by Raphael, whose Head of a Muse (1510-1511) sold for $ 48 million at Christie’s London in 2009.

