Singer Massiel made Jorge Javier Vazquez had to face one of the most tense interviews of his career. The 1968 Eurovision Song Contest winner sat on the set of Saturday Deluxe to, as is customary, reveal some of the secrets of his life and give his opinion about the current situation. An exercise that ended with a heated discussion between interviewer and interviewee.

One of the topics that were touched upon during the conversation was the posture of Miguel Bosé regarding the Covid pandemic and the artist’s relationship with the Spanish press. An issue in which Massiel showed his support for his colleague by profession, while the presenter defended the role of the media and denounced the treatment that journalists receive from the divo of the song.

“You cannot mistreat everyone for being Miguel Bosé”, outlined the one from Badalona, ​​which immediately received a withering reply from the nicknamed ‘Leganitos tank’. “You have been a great abuser of people”Massiel said looking Jorge Javier straight in the eye and receiving applause from the audience. “That you love me, that we repeat each other, does not mean that you, from time to time, also have a tremendous side”added the artist while the presenter tried to silence the guest’s statement.

Jorge Javier: “You cannot mistreat everyone for being Miguel Bosé”

Massiel: “You have been a great abuser of people” #alritmodemassiel #SABADODELUXE pic.twitter.com/0SwYjuqDnO – Rafael García López 💜🕊💜 (@RafaelGarciaLAF) December 11, 2021

Visibly upset, and aware of the accusation Massiel was pouring on him, Jorge Javier invited a member of his team to come out and say if they had ever felt mistreated by him. A defense that the eurovision did not miss: “They will never dare”. This position caused great anger to the versatile presenter, who asked, please, that the guest rectify her words. “Well, you’re very good …” said the Madrilenian in a complacent tone and before the serious face of the interviewer.

But the discrepancies between the two had only just begun. And it is that once the group interview with the rest of the collaborators began, Massiel spoke about the impression that one of the most popular policies of the moment generated on him, the Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz. “The part of the government ‘podemita’ does not interest me at all. They lead a life that has nothing to do with what they preach, that the vice president goes to see the pope to scratch little votes is already the strategy of the spider,” said the singer . “Well, I love Yolanda Díaz”, replied the presenter, a point that Massiel also took advantage of. “Yes, since she wears 4,000-euro suits and combs her hair and dyes herself she’s great”replied the star, who was, again, reprimanded by Jorge Javier Vázquez, who denied that the Podemos policy uses such high-cost outfits.

Massiel criticizes Yolanda Díaz for the dress she wears and not for her management as Minister of Labor, what a shame of a lady. This is what you have to find out on facebook portals pic.twitter.com/SA6x7Sr9Mb – 𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙖 © (@coolturabasura) December 12, 2021

Without a doubt this, and it was not an easy task to achieve, has been one of the most controversial interviews of the Spanish musical star. A visit to Deluxe which is added to many others in which the artist who won Eurovision has made it clear that she imposes her criteria, wrong or not, on anyone regardless of the consequences.

