Leader questioned from almost minute one; multiple candidacies for a title of champion of Professional Spain increasingly uncertain; spectacular rounds reaching 8 under par to cause earthquakes at the top of the rankings …

Ivan Cantero barely holds the top spot in the Spanish Professionals Championship held at Gambito Golf Club Calatayud before the ruthless attack of a group of qualified rivals ready to do anything in the remaining 18 holes of the competition.

The barcelonian Joel moscatel to a hit; the Basque Javier Sainz two; the grenadian Scott fernandez to three; the madrilenian Antonio Hortal to four; four other players tied for sixth place at five …, no one is safe from anyone if one takes into account that in all the days, with different protagonists, 8 under par cards have been delivered that can give the title of champion of Spain to any of them.

It is true that the third day began with a blow to the table of the aforementioned Iván Cantero, who reaffirmed his leadership with a spectacular eagle in the first hole that gave him wings. His appreciable income on the 1st tee was transformed into an appreciable advantage, four strokes over Scott fernandez and five on Alexander of the King, companions in the stellar game and better positioned in that primeval moment of the day.

However, the placidity with which the Asturian golfer seemed to manage his income was altered by another actor who was not involved in that match at the top but with a great desire to get involved in the battle. The Basque Javier Sainz began to postulate his candidacy based on notable successes, three birdies in the first five holes, five reached the eighth that constituted an aggressive proposal that seemed to find no stop.

To increase excitement and balance scales, Ivan Cantero encountered unapproachable obstacles on two consecutive holes, bogeys followed on holes 6 and 7 that turned the classification into a veritable hotbed, with the Asturian leading but barely, defending himself as best he could from the aggressive attacks of Javier Sainz, Scott Fernández, Joel Moscatel, Javier Colomo…, An all against one installed on the backs of the birdies that did not fit this time on Iván Cantero’s card.

The predatory dynamics of the chasing group paid off at the halfway point, when Javier Sainz hunted down Iván Cantero at the top of the table, with the rest of the protagonists just a breath away.

CLASSIFICATIONS

1 CANTERO GUTIERREZ, Ivan -17 18 -3 65 63 68 – 196

2 MOSCATEL NACHSHON, Joel -16 18 -6 66 66 65 – 197

3 SAINZ DELGADO, Javier -15 18 -6 65 68 65 – 198

4 FERNANDEZ SALMON, Scott William -14 18 -3 63 68 68 – 199

5 HORTAL OCHOA, Antonio -13 18 -4 70 63 67 – 200

T6 DOORS STOP, Javier -12 18 -7 69 68 64 – 201

T6 COLOMO HIDALGO, Javier -12 18 -8 70 68 63 – 201

T6 DEL REY GONZALEZ, Alejandro -12 18 -1 68 63 70 – 201

T6 PASTOR RUFIAN, Marcos -12 18 -3 65 68 68 – 201

T10 ELVIRA MIJARES, Manuel -11 18 -4 67 68 67 – 202

T10 OSORIO VALENCIA, Daniel -11 18 -3 69 65 68 – 202

There were nine holes left, a real world, where the tournament was installed on a roller coaster at breakneck speed. Iván Cantero woke up from his lethargy with two birdies on holes 10 and 12 that allowed him to once again take the lead alone, a privileged position subjected at all times to continuous attacks by the large and qualified chasing group, which did not give the slightest truce.

The most prominent of them all, a newly minted professional who just a few months ago shone in the amateur field, the Barcelona native Joel moscatel, who put together an outstanding round of 6-under that nominates him as a serious contender for the title. Just one stroke from Ivan CanteroAll those involved in the massive battle are aware that victory is to be done in the last round 6, 7 or 8 under par, the restrictive but at the same time attractive requirement of those who want to be champion of Professional Spain.

