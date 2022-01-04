

Many homes will see power restored through Tuesday.

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / . / .

It is nothing extraordinary that In the middle of the winter season, many states in the country are affected by power outages derived from heavy snow storms that usually occur at this time of year.

Nowadays, Virginia is one of the states most affected by this situation; about 300,000 inhabitants are without electricity, concentrating most of the cuts in rural counties west of Richmond, including Louisa, Goochland and Cumberland Counties.

Although there was no snowfall on this day, in previous hours between 5 and 10 inches of snow fell. In addition, strong winds were recorded that caused trees to fall, thus affecting the electricity supply in the region.

It was as of this Monday, around 12:55 hours (local time) when about 230,000 homes that receive electricity supply from the lto Dominion company they were left without power, as a result of the heavy snowfall that fell hours earlier in the region. Of this situation, the counties with the greatest effects were Goochland, Henrico, Louisa and Cumberland.

While the Northern Neck Electric Company reported that as of 12:55 p.m., about 6,393 homes are currently without power in their service area, with the majority in Stafford and King George counties where the vast majority of residents are now without power. Also in Westmoreland counties, Richmond County there is more than 50% of the population without service.

The reason for the power failure is that there have been about 30 outage events caused by falling trees and branches. The company is already working to normalize the electricity supply soon; Similarly, they reported that in most homes it would be reestablished in the remainder of the day, although in some it could be until Tuesday when they already have electricity.

Southside Electric Cooperative, which serves the counties between Petersburg and the North Carolina border, reported that more than 50% of its customers are without power. The worst affected counties in that area are Powhatan, Bedford, Campbell, Cumberland, Amelia and Prince Edward.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperatic (REC), which serves the Fredericksburg area and other counties north of Richmond, said that as of this afternoon, more than 80,000 of its customers are without power.

It is estimated that there may be a heavy snowfall again this Thursday, January 6 at night.

It may interest you:

* Winds tore down a building and cables in New Jersey; four people were left homeless

* What to do with the food in the refrigerator when the power goes out?

* This way you can use less energy on these dates