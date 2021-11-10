11/10/2021

Act. At 10:20 CET

Elena Villanueva

Little by little, the painful exhumation of the body of Déborah Fernández-Cervera almost 19 years after the crime is being confirmed as one of the key pieces of evidence for the possible resolution of the case. And it is that the biological remains found under their nails will be compared with those of dozens of people. This was agreed by the judge of the Examining Court No. 2 of Tui after authorize the taking of DNA samples from around thirty people to which so far they had not been asked.

Comparison

Therefore, it was agreed to officiate at Group II of Homicides of the National Police so that – after obtaining informed and documented consent – proceed to the sampling, in accordance with the police protocol applicable in these cases, for later analysis and comparison with the hair and rope samples found next to the corpse in the ditch of O Rosal where he was deposited after 10 days in hiding, as well as the DNA found after the exhumation of the body of the young woman from Vigo.

These samples will be added to those already present in the case, among which are those of his ex-partner –and the main suspect at the police level– his parents, colleagues and friends.

DNA identification

This massive screening is not the only evidence that the court admits. And it is that after the presentation of the criminological expert report of the Criminologists Carmen Balfagón and Ramón Chippirrás, who collaborate with one of the family’s lawyers, authorization was requested from the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC), the study of forensic phenotyping with DNA samples of hair and rope and that obtained under Déborah’s nails.

This technique would allow to know sex, eye and skin color, geographic origin, age, curly or straight hair on the owner of the DNA found, which serves to rule out possible implicated in the crime.

Vehicle Research

A higher, will also proceed to the investigation of several Vehicles that were seen or located in the area where the young woman lost track on April 30, 2002 -The surroundings of Samil towards the curve of the slaughterhouse in Alcabre- and on which no police investigation was carried out. Several witnesses then assured see the young woman get into a car.

It will also be investigated the vehicle located in the vicinity of the place where the body appeared from Déborah, 40 kilometers from her home.

| Video | Jose Luis Roca