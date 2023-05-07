Master Mutaito stars in one of the strangest mysteries that all of Dragon Ball has

Time travel is explained in greater detail when Trunks appears in the fourth arc of Dragon Ball Z. However, this is a situation that appears first in Akira Toriyama’s manga and anime since Goku was a little boy with a tail.

This element, valuable in any series, is essential in one of the greatest mysteries in all of Dragon Ball. Its protagonist is the main character of the series and Master Mutaito, who in case you don’t remember, is the sensei of Master Roshi and Tsuru.

Mutaito appears in the series in a kind of time travel that Goku does, some 300 years into the past. This journey is achieved through a mechanism used by Kami Sama, God of Earth, while he trains the then little Saiyan.

as he remembers 3D Games, in this scene Goku fights against Mutaito and is not even able to give him a single hit. The mystery is that at this stage of the series the Saiyan had already defeated the Demon King Piccolo; The same villain that Roshi’s Master had faced and had not been able to defeat, but instead made him the Mafuba.

There is an inconsistency in power levels that can only be explained by the fact that this scene is not part of the canon, since it only appears in the anime and not in the manga.

Master Mutaito is one of the founders of the Turtle School, martial arts that continue to transcend many generations of warriors in Dragon Ball.