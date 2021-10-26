Electronic payments giant Mastercard has announced a partnership with Bakkt Holdings Inc. to allow its customers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.

Similarly, the association seeks to promote and facilitate the adoption and delivery of a broad set of solutions by merchants, banks, and FinTech in the United States. And cryptocurrency services.

In this regard, Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard said: “The partners (banks, Fintech or merchants), can offer their clients the possibility to buy, sell. And hold cryptocurrencies through an integration with the Bakkt platform.

Similarly, Nancy Gordon, Executive Vice President of Payments and Loyalty Rewards at Bakkt said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Mastercard. To provide crypto loyalty services to millions of consumers.

Mastercard partnership with Bakkt

So, the multinational explains that Bakkt allows to enable Crypto-as-a-Service. Providing quick access to cryptocurrency capabilities.

According to a statement from Mastercard, this payment giant will make it easier for banks to offer cryptocurrency rewards with their credit and debit cards. To achieve this, it signed an alliance with the trading platform, Bakkt.

In fact, the alliance will allow all merchants and banks in the Mastercard network to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their offerings. Including trading and rewards services with Bitcoin.

Specifically, this includes Bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards that earn crypto rewards. And, loyalty programs where airline or hotel points can be converted into Bitcoin.

What do your vice presidents think?

In an interview with CNBC, Sherri Haymond said: “We want to offer all our partners the ability to more easily add crypto services to whatever they are doing.”

For his part, Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael indicated that the alliance will allow merchants and restaurants to offer rewards in Bitcoin. Instead of traditional points.

“We are lowering the barriers to entry. Allowing people to take something like their reward points and exchange them for crypto. ‘

In addition, Nancy Gordon said: “As brands and merchants seek to appeal to younger consumers and their transaction preferences. These new offerings represent a unique opportunity to meet the growing demand for crypto flexibility, payments and rewards.

What did the survey show about the use of cryptocurrencies?

“Consumers continue to search for cryptocurrencies. As an option for everyday purchases ».

By the way, the statement refers to the “Bakkt US Consumer Crypto Survey”. Which reflected that 48% of those surveyed reported having bought cryptocurrencies in the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, 32% of those who did not do so were very or somewhat interested in doing so before the end of the year.

On the other hand, the Mastercard New Payments Index, reflected that 77% of millennials declared that they are interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies. And, 75% said they would use cryptocurrency if they understood it better.

In closing, Sherri Haymond said: “Mastercard is committed to offering a wide range of payment solutions. They provide more choice, value, and impact every day. “

He added: “Together with Bakkt and grounded in our principles-based approach to innovation. We will not only train our partners to offer a dynamic mix of crypto options. If not, we will also provide different and relevant consumer experiences ”.

