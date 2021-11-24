MasterChef Celebrity It’s one of the reality shows most beloved of the show and that is why since the beginning of the First season several spoilers have been leaked; some of them fake, although this Wednesday Alex Kaffie revealed an alleged list of the reality show finalists.

"I have a hunch that Stephanie Salas, Patricia Christmas (obvious thanks to the help of Alexis Trillo), German Montero and the half sister of Thalia they will reach the end of Master Chef Celebrities? ' Alex Kaffie for the column of The Herald of Mexico.

It should be noted that Aristeo Cázares was the last eliminated from the Azteca Uno reality show. At the moment there are seven participants, who are they? Here is the list:

Stephanie Salas. Patricia Christmas. Germán Montero. Laura Zapata. Aída Cuevas. Mauricio Islas Paco Chacón.

“I have followed the transmissions and skill to cook for them and he, I consider, will allow them to be finalists of the first season of ¿celebrities? of the cooking show more famous from Mexico“added the journalist.

Alicia Machado and her “romances” at La Casa de los Famosos and MasterChef Celebrity

The ex miss Universe Alicia Machado left all the participants and judges of MasterChef Celebrity this after he gave his partner a hot kiss Tony balardi, which no one expected and which quickly went viral on social networks.

From the beginning of the episode, participants were told to MasterChef Celebrity Mexico that for the first tests they made pairs, so Tony and Alicia they decided to cook together. Faced with this situation, Chef Herrera did not miss the opportunity to annoy them, without waiting for what it would happen later.

The comedian and the ex miss Universe They joked with the chefs that they both loved each other very much and that they even had a loving relationship, before this chef Herrera asked them to give a kiss.

The House of the Famous

Two months later Alicia machado entered the Famous House. The controversy started from an alleged love triangle between Kimberly flowers, wife of Edwin Luna, Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano, actor.

The personalities involved in the Famous House the 24 hours of the day and little by little the secrets are uncovered. From that moment on rumors arose about the model who has been unfaithful to her husband by being with the actor Roberto Romano.

Controversy of Alicia Machado

However, the actor is doing the same with Alicia machado by being together in the same bed. In the comments of social networks, users assured that the actor is doing his “little fight” with the two.

The video already has more than 215 thousand reproductions just a few hours after being shared from the account. In the images you can see Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano embraced and lying on the same bed, also shirtless.

