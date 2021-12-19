MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2021 Who was the winner?

If you missed the last chapter of the Program MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2021, here we tell you who was the winner, because without a doubt it was a quite tense chapter that surprised the fans.

The mother of the famous singer Germán Montero was a fan of MasterChef, however, now, wherever she is, she will be proud because her son was proclaimed last night as the winner of the first edition of the Celebrity version of TV Azteca.

I cooked based on memories, “said the singer at the beginning of the final broadcast.

As a reward, German Montero he was awarded a statuette and a million pesos, a good enough prize to be true.

The rest of the contestants, Paty Navidad, Stephanie Salas and the former referee Francisco Chacón, celebrated with him when Rebeca de Alba announced the name of the winner.

Thanks to that boy who sold chewing gum and is with me, I won, “said Germán Montero, recalling his childhood with economic deprivation.

It should be noted that the finalists had 90 minutes to prepare a menu: free entry, main course with balance in its flavors and dessert, the latter had to include something with coffee in its ingredients or accompanying it.

The native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, prepared as a starter a ceviche with fish and shrimp, corn and crispy sweet potato, which generated some criticism among the judges, however, not because of its flavor, but because of the large portion served, which it could make. difficult to taste the rest of the dishes.

While as his main course he chose red snapper with almond sauce, mashed banana and sautéed vegetables, bacon and cheese.

And for dessert it was a sweet chocolate with strawberries, raspberries and blackberries sautéed in a butter room.

He always chooses shrimp, always “, exclaimed Bebeshita at some point and who, along with the rest of the former participants, was present at the broadcast.

During the day the judges Betty Vázquez, José Ramón Castillo and Adrián Herrera congratulated each of the participants, recognizing at the same time that there were certain peaks in the dishes delivered.

While half had made wonderful entries, then they had declined and the rest the other way around.

In previous interviews with the participants, Salas recalled that his taste for cooking was inherited from his great-grandmother and Christmas stressed that reality allowed him to reconnect with the public after a decade.

On the other hand, Chacón, jokingly called the gentleman with the elegant hairstyle, revived that during the first competition he found himself close to being disqualified, however, he managed to reach the final.