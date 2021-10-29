A few months have passed since the premiere of Masters of the Universe: Revelation – 80% and Netflix already has the advance of the new season ready. Adam, Teela and company return for more adventures and confrontations against the evil Skelletor and Evil-Lyn, who continue to threaten Eternia. Thanks to the trailer released today we can discover that the female protagonist will receive other incredible powers that allow her to fight against the antagonists. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

It’s no secret that Masters of the Universe: Revelation it was not completely well received by the public. Some fans were disappointed in the twist the writers put on the story and it didn’t take long for the Rotten Tomatoes platform to be filled with negative ratings; Fortunately, there are more who did enter the adventure willingly. Now that the new trailer is available on all networks and the comments are very positive. You can see it below.

A new animated He-Man production was something fans had been asking for for years. Netflix pleased some with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, enchanting adventure that rescues the character of Adora and grants him a completely spectacular journey in Etheria. But the company was quick to say yes to He-Man and it was thanks to the hand of Kevin Smith that we have the recent series with Adam and Teela.

Although the first season received mixed reviews (the negatives were mostly from fans), Masters of the Universe: Revelation It is a quality animated product that has enough potential to extend the trip for several seasons. When the opening chapters hit Netflix in July, many viewers accused the series of “misleading advertising”, arguing that they had taken the image of He-Man to use as bait, when in fact the most prominent protagonist was Teela. It is important to mention that the series is called Masters of the Universe, that is, it does not even include He-Man’s name in the title, so it is assumed that Adam is not the central figure of the plot.

In recent years, Netflix has been in charge of expanding its catalog, encompassing all kinds of ambitious franchises that inevitably increase consumption of the platform. In addition to Revelation, the company released in September He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – 92%, a CGI adventure with some of the characters we already know and new ones, giving a modern touch to the classic figures. Although the product overflows with a much more childish cut and its trailer was very poorly received in August, the reviews are much better than those of Masters of the Universe. It is clear that fans of the brand have some very important points to demand, for example, that He-Man be the most important hero of all.

The second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will feature the talents that we already heard in the previous one and that are widely known in Hollywood: Sarah Michelle Gellar returns as Teela, Chris Wood as He-Man, the always reliable Mark Hamill as Skelletor and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. You can read the official synopsis below:

The War for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia fractures and the Guardians of Grayskull disperse. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to rally the broken band of heroes and solve the mystery of the lost Sword of Power, all in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

