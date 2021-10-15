A couple of years ago Netflix brought a reboot of She-Ra: The Princess of Power, an updated version for new generations. Although the youngest loved She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, fans of the original version weren’t very happy with the changes. Later, Netflix produced a series of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and just from the trailers it was possible to notice that the reaction was much more positive. How well did you do in terms of audience? Although he did not reveal the numbers, the creator of Masters of the Universe: Revelation – 80%, Kevin Smith, say it was kind of surprising

This news could surprise many, since the series had a negative reception from many fans, since the first five chapters premiered did not show much of the protagonist and focused on female characters. This was called a “forced inclusion”, and although Smith clarified that we will see He-Man in the next chapters, he could not appease the fury of the fans.

However, no matter how many have gotten angry, it seems that Masters of the Universe: Revelation It was a great success and that was how he could see it Kevin smith when Netflix shared the audience numbers with him. On your podcast Fatman beyond, said he can not give details, but hinted that the animated series was an absolute triumph:

I can’t tell you anything for many reasons, I want to keep my jobs, but part of the process when you do something for Netflix where they have a call with you at, maybe it’s the 15-day mark or the 20-day mark. Of a month where they go through the metrics and the algorithm essentially, and they tell you exactly how many people watched, how long they watched, what episodes they watched, they give you a percentage of how many people are likely to come back. It was fucking mind-blowing, mind-blowing, and again I can’t share it because it’s so protected and all that.

Since he cannot give figures, Smith wanted to exemplify by comparing what was achieved by Masters of the Universe: Revelation, with what a movie must collect at the box office. However, his analogy was incorrect, since raising the budget at the box office does not mean reaching the breakeven point, but you can understand what he meant: