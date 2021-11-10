11/10/2021 at 2:47 PM CET

Alicia mendoza

The masturbation in children It is an issue that many parents are concerned about. Many times because it is something that they are ashamed to see their sons and daughters do, because they believe that it is too early a development of their sexuality or because they treat this aspect as something taboo.

But quite the opposite. Sexuality is an aspect that is present in all stages of our life, also from when children are small.

Parents’ reaction to child masturbation

Parents must normalize these natural behaviors of children. We give you some keys

We must not forbid them to touch

If the child touches their genitals, the solution is not to forbid them to do so, because we are sending them a message that masturbation is bad, and when they grow up they will have a negative relationship with their sexuality.

We should not scold or take away their hand or objects

If we scold them or if we push away their hand or the object that they have in their genitals abruptly, they will be learning that it is a punishment to feel pleasure and that it is something they should not do.

We must teach them what to do in private

We must teach them that there are certain things that are done in private: Like going to the bathroom to relieve themselves, children have to learn that there are acts that must be done in privacy, such as masturbation. We must do it with love and respect, without them thinking that we have interrupted their moment of pleasure.

Masturbation in infants and children

Child masturbation comes naturally to many children. As this article by researchers Alice C. Thornton and Jana D. Collins in the academic journal Clinics in Family Practice points out, “masturbation is a common occurrence in childhood development and it does not lead to negative anxiety in the child. It is an erotic response of enjoyment to touching and is not related to adult fantasies or sexual sensations.

Likewise, the sexologist Lara Avargues agrees, who told us in an interview with Educar es Todo que “During the first 2 or 3 years of life, genital self-examination is part of the process that the child follows to know his own body. It is normal that when exploring yourself you may experience a certain excitement that leads you to the discovery of pleasure through masturbation & rdquor ;.

Between the ages of 6 and 9 years, as they acquire a greater knowledge of their thoughts and ideas, they should be introducing topics about sexuality that they did not understand before, they should also be told about masturbation. However, for them these issues will have a lot of connotation of shame. “Children experience the loss of innocence and understand the need for privacy to learn more about their bodies,” the researchers say in the article in relation to masturbation at this age. However, at this age “masturbation is considered something pleasant but not yet connected with sexual fantasies & rdquor ;.

Causes and age at which they begin to masturbate

Children often masturbate by touching their genitals themselves when rubbing their thighs or rubbing on different surfaces. According to the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, the age at which they begin to masturbate is usually the 2 yearsBut before, around 6 months, they learn to pick up objects and can rub themselves against them to seek pleasure.

Although we associate masturbation with something sexual, for them it does not have that connotation. On the one hand, because they do not understand and have not developed sexual desire. On the other hand, because it is something exploratory for them. “What seems sexual to an adult is an act of discovery for the child. For them, masturbation is an element of self-discovery and curiosity that provides them with pleasure and satisfaction & rdquor ;.

If children masturbate frequently, it may be a reason boredom or because we have punished them because they have touched their private parts and they want to do it more.

